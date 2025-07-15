Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts
The Grooming Gangs Reckoning
An Unherd event, 14th July, Julie Bindel, Maggie Oliver and Michelle Wheatley Grooming gangs scandal: short film screening and Q&A
Jul 15
Julie Bindel
The Men that say NO to Porn
Yes, there are some - a growing number. These men are not anti-sex, nor are they moralistic or judgemental. Rather, they recognise the harm of habitual…
Jul 10
Julie Bindel
Free Emma Humphreys! Self Defence is No Offence!
Thirty years ago today, Emma Humphreys, who was just 16 when she killed her violent pimp in self defence, walked free from the Court of Appeal, no…
Jul 7
Julie Bindel
A Pride of Perverts
The Holy Month of Pride has become a shrine to narcissistic kinksters with a woman problem. It's time to put an end to this shameful spectacle and…
Jul 5
Julie Bindel
June 2025
Sex trade decriminalisation: a death wish
It is a fallacy, as pro-prostitution lobbyists are well aware, that decriminalising - or legalising - prostitution is safer for the women, and will…
Jun 29
Julie Bindel
Dr. Dame Katy Denise CH GBE 🏳️⚧️🇳🇬
Dame Katy is a proud TransBiPanLesbian, crowned Ms Grimsby in 1982. A psychic and former stripper with a PHD in Cat Psychiatry & Rodent Gender Studies…
Jun 27
Julie Bindel
#TeamIran is the most ludicrous of all hashtags in a sea of madness
My op ed in the Sun Newspaper on why it is bonkers to support the Iranian regime, because you hate Israel to the point of pathology
Jun 24
Julie Bindel
Canadian Calcutta
Deaths from fentanyl are at an all time high, and still, the libertarian approach, that has proved to be a disaster, continues. Drug addicted women…
Jun 24
Julie Bindel
Transsexual: we used to use that word, back in the day
I have been writing about gender madness for more than two decades, and this one, from 16 years ago, popped into my head. Interested to know your…
Jun 21
Julie Bindel
Only a decade ago, this episode of Late Night Woman's Hour, on the topic of lesbian and gay identity did not even cause a stir!
Listen to three lesbians (including me) and two gay men discussing lesbian and gay culture (in September 2015). No support clownfish were harmed in the…
Jun 17
Julie Bindel
Why are so many women fascinated with true crime?
Women are often victims of male violence. Some, on the periphery of the criminal underworld. True crime takes them into the middle of it. I go to…
Jun 15
Julie Bindel
A Pride of Perverts
The Holy Month of Pride has become a shrine to narcissistic kinksters with a woman problem. It's time to put an end to this shameful spectacle and…
Jun 4
Julie Bindel
