GRAHAM LINEHAN: I lost wife, career & pension over trans right tweets – but I’ll defend women’s safe spaces until madness ends“My beliefs are shared by the vast majority of people in the UK. It's perfectly normal to recognise that men are men, and women are women.” I talk to Graham Linehan about his battle against genderism:Julie BindelOct 24, 202560424ShareMy exclusive, for The Sun, hereSubscribe60424SharePrevious
Graham Linehan is a hero and one of the few men actually putting themselves on the line as women get punched, threatened, attacked and stalked over this issue. Most men are sitting back and watching, including police who are sworn to protect and serve, as women like Julie are trying to assert their rights. THANK YOU GRAHAM!!💜💚
The courage of people like Linehan exposes the moral cowardice of so many institutions. Speaking the truth should never cost a life’s work.
I unpacked this same dynamic in a recent essay on JK Rowling, which struck a chord with thousands of readers who’ve been trying to make sense of what’s happening. Do have a read: https://theunlightenment.substack.com/p/the-moral-courage-of-jk-rowling