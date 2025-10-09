My investigation, for Unherd, into the Green Party:
"Over the past five years, the Greens have built walls high enough to shut out dozens of their own members — many of them women — whose only crime was to hold gender-critical views."
My investigation tells the story of those people: the women who joined the Greens to fight for a “fairer greener future”, only to find themselves denounced, gagged and expelled. I have discovered an atmosphere of intimidation where safeguarding failures are ignored and political heresies are punished.
You can read the article here
Brilliant you insanely talented woman. Now can you please have a look at the Australian Greens, they are beyond the pale. Paedo apologists and gender zealots everywhere. They stabbed their founding father Drew Hutton in the back and expelled him, because he defends freedom of speech- specifically ths right to openly debate concerns about the imposition of trans rights over women’s rights. https://www.smh.com.au/national/a-line-in-the-sand-inside-the-greens-war-on-transphobia-20230427-p5d3sm.html
Living in Bristol with green council is extremely painful. They cancel biological realism and GC views at committee meetings. I feel betrayed as a radical feminist and an environmentalist. You are the voice of reason Julie. Long may you keep on keeping on x