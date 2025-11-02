The room where I am sitting is cosy, warm and friendly. There are toys in one corner, shelves full of Christian books, colourful drapes thrown onto the chairs and on the table is a picture of a happy, shiny family: mother, father and two smiling children. The message is clear: this is how we are supposed to live. Heterosexuality equals happiness. Other lifestyles, specifically homosexuality, are not ‘God’s way.’

For this is a Christian counselling centre in small town in Colorado, USA and the therapist, a wholesome-looking forty-something woman named Kelley, seated across the room from me in her own comfy chair, is trying to impress upon me that something traumatic must have happened earlier in my life to have caused me to be who I am: a lesbian.

I am, she believes, broken and unnatural. It is her job, as she sees it, to heal me, to put me back to how God intended me to be: heterosexual.

Kelley specialises in ‘conversion therapy’: converting homosexuals who believe they want to stop having same sex attractions. She is part of a movement that believes that it is possible to change your sexual orientation even if you have, like me, been a lesbian since my teens. It is a deeply suspect practice and what Kelley doesn’t know is that I am here undercover, to expose it. I have no desire to change my sexuality, if it were possible. I first came out in 1977, aged fifteen, and have never regretted it. I have long fought for gay rights and for the legal changes that protect us from discrimination.

While researching material for a book on contemporary lesbian and gay society, I had heard about religious counsellors like Kelley who claim to be able to change a person’s sexual orientation and became interested in how they operate.

One of the main providers is Core Issues Trust UK, a Christian ministry based in London, which provides ‘support’ to gay people who seek change in ‘sexual preference and expression.’ Organisations such as the UK Council for Psychotherapy (UKCP) stress that same sex attraction is not a mental health disorder and that offering a “cure” is unethical.

There have been attempts to outlaw it in the US, (San Francisco, Minnesota and New York have all banned conversion therapy for those under eighteen).

So just how harmful is it? I was determined to find out for myself.

Having written extensively about gay issues in a number of national publications and regularly appearing on TV it would be difficult for me to go undercover in the UK as someone really wanting to change their sexuality.

I decided to go to the US, where there is a big ‘ex-gay’ movement [of people who claim to have been successfully converted?] and where people come under intense pressure from Pentecostal and Evangelical churches to ‘convert.’

Gay conversion therapists all belong to the National Association for Research and Therapy of Homosexuality, founded by Joseph Nicolosi, a Catholic therapist.

Nicolosi recommends that gay men wishing to convert men* should participate in sports, avoid activities considered of interest to homosexuals, such as art and opera, and avoid women unless it is for romantic contact.

One of the few practices specialising in female conversion in this field is Janelle Hallman & Associates in Colorado. Janelle is regarded by the ex-gay movement as the expert in female same-sex attraction, having written a book entitled The Heart of Female Same-Sex Attraction.

I contacted them, calling myself ‘Joanna,’ telling them that I was seeking therapy to address my homosexuality and happened to be visiting Denver in a few weeks’ time.

I was told that, prior to the intense one-to-one therapy in Denver, I could have online sessions at $125 for 50 minutes. I spoke twice on Skype to Kelley, about my family background and my expectations for change. I told her I wanted to stop being gay and become reconciled with my family and church.

I tell her that when I undertake the conversion therapy I will be cut off from friends and family during what could be a highly traumatic time. She seems blithely unconcerned, despite the website stating that “intensive therapy… is not recommended for any folks who have no local support.’