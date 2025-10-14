Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Grace Under Fire
5h

Surrogacy is a human rights abuse against women and children. This is simple and it’s obvious.

We have always known that babies who are separated from their mother (the woman who grows them in their bodies and is the entire world for everyone’s first nine months) do not thrive. Now it is convenient for some to forget.

We still know that pregnant women that lose their babies are grief stricken possibly for the rest of their lives, but we choose to ignore it if money has changed hands or if she has been fooled into thinking the warm glow of self sacrifice will make it ok.

We know that pregnancy can damage a woman’s health or even kill her. But this is also OK because women are not valued, especially if they are poor.

Surrogacy is a crime whose victims are put into physical danger with the possibility of extreme psychological distress, in the case of the babies, for a lifetime. Let’s stop pretending it isn’t.

kathy parker
4h

Hi Julie, thanks for this work it is so vital within our political lives. Your articall doesn't say anything about the amount of babies rejected by the purchaser, especially in relation to disability or for health reasons. Do you have any data re these issues. When I was part of reproductive rights in the 80s, this seemed very significant but I don't have any of the data from them. Obviously surrogacy was not this huge commercial enterprise then. but many of us could see the commercial opportunity and knew it would grow exponentially.

