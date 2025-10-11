In June 2022, Olivia, 18, was on holiday with friends on the Greek island of Crete. After the group had a fun night out, Olivia decided to go to the beach with a male friend. From there, she was dragged away by two other men, both illegal immigrants from Pakistan, who took turns to rape her. Olivia reported the crime to police soon afterwards, and the men were arrested and charged. In June 2023, at the Rethymno courthouse, both were convicted of rape and physical body harm, and given the maximum sentence of life in prison.

But that was not the end of Olivia’s ordeal. Unbeknownst to her, anyone convicted of a crime in Greece has an automatic right to appeal. During this process, witnesses (including victims) are re-cross-examined, and new evidence can also be heard by the court. “It is more like a full retrial”, says Alexis Anagnostakis, the Athens-based lawyer representing Olivia.

I spoke to Olivia, now 21, and her mother Hannah, both before and immediately after the appeal.

“The translator was with Olivia on the stand holding her hand,” says Hannah. “Alexis asked her the impact of the attack, and Olivia [who now has an infant son] had said, while pregnant: ‘I don’t feel safe as a woman at all and it will stay with me forever, and affect my future relationships. It makes me not want to bring a woman into the world.” The translator, and prosecution witnesses, were crying.

“At the beginning, there was a natural hesitation from Olivia to come back again to relieve all this nightmare,” says Hannah. But Olivia tells me, “I’ve got a lot of perseverance. I would have been extremely upset not going, so, either way it was hard.”

In the immediate aftermath, Hannah was supported by an Independent Sexual Violence Advisor (ISSVA). Then, when Olivia’s family learned about the appeal, Hannah contacted the feminist legal charity, Centre for Women’s Justice (CWJ) who subsequently referred the case to UK-based solicitors, Shaw Graham Kersh. Chloe Hingley was appointed as Olivia’s legal representative. “I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the ISSVA who referred to CWJ, without Chloe helping every step of the way, including helping us with the crowdfunding to get Alexis,” says Olivia. “If it was just me alone with no support system, then it wouldn’t have been possible.”

The initial trial had been marred by protracted delays and a focus on irrelevant aspects of Olivia’s private life. “We witnessed numerous instances where scheduled hearings were adjourned, causing immense emotional and financial distress to our client, who was compelled to travel repeatedly from the UK to Crete,” says Anagnostakis. “The defence’s strategy appeared to be an attempt to exhaust, intimidate, and ultimately deter the victim from pursuing the case.”

The appeal case stood in stark contrast: it focused on the substantive evidence and facts directly relevant to the sexual assault. The irrelevant lines of questioning and extraneous details that had previously clouded the proceedings were rigorously prohibited.

“The outcome of the appeal highlights the severity of the sexual assault,” says Anagnostakis. “I have never encountered a rape case that revealed such a profound and disturbing level of violence and a thirst for brutality”.

Olivia had been anally and vaginally raped. The forensic medical report, read out during the appeal, shows how much additional violence Olivia experienced during the rapes. She had cuts on her chin and her face and extensive abrasions, with a number of bruises and ruptured blood vessels on both knees, as well as cuts and bruising to the vagina, “My whole body ached,” she says. “I feared for my life.”

According to Olivia and Hannah, at the original trial, the defence lawyers were aggressive and intimidating. The physical layout of the court afforded no separation between the victim and perpetrators, lawyers and witnesses.

While Olivia was being cross-examined, she was in close proximity to the rapists and their defence team. “The court hearing was extremely distressing for our client,” says Chloe. “She was not provided with the same protections she would have received in England and Wales (such as screens to separate her from the defendants, or the use of video to provide her evidence), eventually giving her evidence, for the second time, standing less than a metre away from the men who raped her. Throughout the process our client has been subjected to questioning rooted in victim-blaming and labelled with harmful stereotypes by the defence.”

At the appeal, the men’s employer provided good character evidence. The rapists were being paid to keep an eye on the sunbeds – including the one Olivia was dragged from by these men, prior to the assault.

Mitigation offered by the defence included the age of the perpetrators (24 and 27 at the time of the rapes), arguing that sexual crimes, “are part of a youthful nature.”

The dangerous myth that encourages perpetrators in tourist destinations to believe they can rape foreign tourists with impunity is based partly on an entirely false narrative: that tourists might fabricate allegations in order to claim “rape insurance”. This myth, which is totally baseless, serves to embolden sexual predators, who target tourists specifically because they are less likely to appear in court to give evidence.

The same day in court, a rape case was heard involving a Finnish female tourist who had been raped by two men on a holiday resort. The perpetrators were found guilty but given a suspended sentence, escaping jail. “I felt really bad for that victim,” says Olivia, “and heard they had filmed her during the attack.”

One argument made by the defence in that case was that the reason the victim didn’t appear to give evidence was because she had made a false allegation.

I ask Olivia about the future, and whether she intends to campaign on behalf of other women who have experienced sexual violence.

“I definitely want to help other women who go through what I have, but I haven’t yet fully been able to process exactly what I would want to say and do.”

She chose not to look at the men, as they were told they had lost their appeal and were going back to prison.

“They are a product of their environment,” she says, “so even though they did what they did to me, I just think they’ve just ruined their lives, so that’s not something that I would want to see.”

She adds, “For me, raising a son, I want to make sure that he has respect for women. I understand that it’s not possible in all circumstances but obviously, after what happened to me, this is so important.”

But she says the outcome “doesn’t really change anything drastically for me. Obviously, it is a relief, but it doesn’t remove the trauma that came before it”.

CWJ makes the point that, without the additional legal and advocacy support, as well as fundraising through Crowdjustice to cover Olivia’s travel expenses and time away from work, it is likely that the perpetrators would have got away with their crime. “This has wider ramifications because if by requesting an automatic appeal that acts as a retrial, perpetrators know many victims will not be able to face the cost and trauma or attending a second trial, this will embolden them to target tourists and other foreign nationals.”