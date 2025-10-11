Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Simeone's avatar
Lisa Simeone
9h

Quote: 'Mitigation offered by the defence included the age of the perpetrators (24 and 27 at the time of the rapes), arguing that sexual crimes, “are part of a youthful nature".'

I wish I believed in Hell so I could hope these lawyers would rot there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Meeetooo's avatar
Meeetooo
4h

Hey, dear Julie Bindel, why don't you want to make a post about how women are partly responsible for misogyny? This does not justify men! But women have a big problem with self-worth. This is not nature. This is a social phenomenon that is passed on from generation to generation.

Trans ideology is a continuation of patriarchal-misogynistic history.

Women who hate their female physiology and engage in self-harm. Men colonizing women's identities and women's spaces. Pharmaceutical corporations getting rich off of it.

Have men lost their spaces? No! Have women lost their spaces? Yes. “Trans men” (females) strive to occupy male or separately gay spaces? No. “Trans women” (males) strive to occupy women’s spaces and, separately, lesbian ones? Yes.

We hear people being dismembered into organs. "Women with penises, men with vaginas. Breastfeeder. Menstruator. Vulva owner."

However, all these offensive and confused definitions are aimed at women, aren't they?

I don't hear the definition of "prostate owner." And “a man with a vagina” is not spoken of as often and proudly as about women with penises.

At pride parades we may see phallic symbols, but not vulva symbols. Why?

The symbol of reproduction is again the penis. There are even historical celebrations of this. Why? Without an egg, conception is not possible. Moreover, a woman carries and gives birth to a child, risking her life. Why has this been ignored for centuries?

Is the penis a symbol of sex and pleasure? For whom? For men! For women, mechanical fucking (scratching the birth canal) is not enough. And some women don’t like this at all, because they like other things.

Female and male circumcision is still practiced today. But there is a huge difference between these things. Female circumcision is the castration of a woman. This turns them into incubators, removing their clitoris, which is the source of orgasm.

The penis is a symbol of violence and submission. This is true.

Why do many men often ask lesbians ridiculous intimate questions? "How can you have sex without a penis? Do you use a strap-on?" These men know nothing about the female body, organs and sexuality. And their hetero women are silent and serve men?

Why should women cater to men's sick egos? Why is it offensive to men that lesbians are not attracted to men? Why are trans women mad that lesbians like pussies and not penises? A woman is female physiology with all its organs and personality. If you love women, then you love all of this.

"It's not that lesbians don't like penises, it's that they don't like it on men." No, dear Julie. Lesbians don't like penises. You confused them with hetero and bisexuals, who are more penis-oriented.

In this life, everything is viewed from the perspective of men. Both gender roles and transgender ideology are also the invention of men. And women submit to this. And those who do not obey are condemned more than the chauvinists in the world who oppress, rape and kill women and each other are condemned.

Trans ideology divided everyone. Those who do not support trans ideology, but remain silent. Those who do not support and are not silent. Those who support.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Julie Bindel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture