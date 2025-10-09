The man that coined the term 'autogynephilia'

This week I'm speaking with Ray Blanchard, a psychologist, sexologist, who coined the term autogynephilia to describe those men that identify as women, often transitioning to live as women, who get a sexual excitement from imagining themselves as women.

And of course, this has got him into trouble from trans extremists.

When he praised a book The Man Who Would Be Queen by Michael Bailey he got into even more trouble.

Ray is fascinating because he also has a lot to say about whether or not being same-sex attracted is immutable, and also about various paraphilias or kinks as they are often referred to.

I visited Ray Blanchard at his home in Toronto, not that far away from Kenneth Zucker's home, who I had interviewed the week before.