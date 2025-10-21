Nancy Kelly: The Return
Former Stonewall CEO Nancy Kelley announced as Allsorts Youth Project's new CEO. Cue - more children for the chop. Only Nancy could make the already horrendous, far worse
This piece is in the latest Scenemag:
Allsorts Youth Project, the Brighton-based LGBTQ+ youth charity, has announced Nancy Kelley as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from 3 November 2025.
Nancy joins Allsorts with extensive experience from across the public and not-for-profit sector, having held strategic leadership roles across government, charities and LGBTQ+ organisations. She served as CEO of Stonewall, the UK LGBTQ+ rights organisation, from May 2020 to July 2023.
Nancy Kelley said,:“Allsorts’ work has always inspired me, so it is an absolute pleasure to have this opportunity to join the team. LGBTQ+ children and young people in Sussex deserve to be safe and free to live their lives to the full.
“Their families deserve support because parenting an LGBTQ+ child in an unkind world can be hard. Allsorts will always offer an open door, a welcoming community and the help children and families need.”
Sally Hill, Chair of Allsorts’ Board of Trustees, added: “Nancy joins our already high-performing team with extensive expertise and commitment to our values and aims as an organisation, and we’re excited for Allsorts to continue to grow under her passionate leadership.”
Here is the absolute bellendery of Allsorts (taken from its promotion materials):
Sex is not assigned. In the same way brown eyes, blue eyes, fingers and toes are not assigned. They all just exist.
What IS assigned are: toys, clothes, colours, social roles, cultural expectations, wages, school subjects, language, chores, appearance, career expectations, etc etc.
All these are assigned to girls, boys, women, and men - BECAUSE OF THEIR SEX.
There’s nothing there for lesbian or gay kids, it’s all about trans…really scary.