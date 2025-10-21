This piece is in the latest Scenemag:

Allsorts Youth Project, the Brighton-based LGBTQ+ youth charity, has announced Nancy Kelley as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from 3 November 2025.

Nancy joins Allsorts with extensive experience from across the public and not-for-profit sector, having held strategic leadership roles across government, charities and LGBTQ+ organisations. She served as CEO of Stonewall, the UK LGBTQ+ rights organisation, from May 2020 to July 2023.

Nancy Kelley said,:“Allsorts’ work has always inspired me, so it is an absolute pleasure to have this opportunity to join the team. LGBTQ+ children and young people in Sussex deserve to be safe and free to live their lives to the full.

“Their families deserve support because parenting an LGBTQ+ child in an unkind world can be hard. Allsorts will always offer an open door, a welcoming community and the help children and families need.”

Sally Hill, Chair of Allsorts’ Board of Trustees, added: “Nancy joins our already high-performing team with extensive expertise and commitment to our values and aims as an organisation, and we’re excited for Allsorts to continue to grow under her passionate leadership.”