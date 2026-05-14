Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Oscar's avatar
Oscar
1d

A tough read.

Being able to glom onto LGB was the Trans movement’s greatest trick, wasn’t it. Muddying the waters that sexuality and gender ideology are the same. Without that parasitism, their movement withers

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GenderRealistMom
2d

The tragic irony is that , presumably, many people try gay conversion therapy specifically to reconnect with their religious families. And here is a "therapist" who is doing everything she can to put the blame on parents and burn whatever bridges are still there. Any therapist who starts off by blaming the parents is a dangerous quack and reminds me of the recovered memories scandal.

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