From 0830 this morning (Sunday), a gaggle of trans activists, draped in the usual pink and blue flags, along with kaffirs, face masks and placards, were shouting “Hands off trans healthcare”, and “Fuck CAN-SG”.

Scrawled on the pavement were the words: “We survived the Inquisition, Holocaust, and AIDS.

Michael has reported the assault to the police, and we will keep you posted. He, as many will know, is the founder of Detransition Pathway UK, and the Trans Taliban are coming after those that speak publicly about their regret, hard. They are a major threat to the movement.

Here is a clip of the attack, with the full 30 minute video coming in the next hour.