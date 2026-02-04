Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martha's avatar
Martha
2d

well said! A less "Happy" hooker wrote this very short diary which I illustrated https://www.amazon.com/Diary-High-Risk-Lifestyle-Kay-Buckingham-ebook/dp/B0FRGBGWPG

Reply
Share
John P's avatar
John P
1d

It's insane that I remember reading "The Happy Hooker" and "Xaviera On The Best Part of A Man" in 1980 when I was 14. I bought them one summer when on holiday with my family. I can't believe my conservative, middle class parents seemed OK with me having those books. I actually had no idea until now that there was a film of the first book. I think it was the second book that had a chapter called "Keep It As Clean As A Whistle, Or It Wont Get Blown". They obviously made a big impression on me, for me to remember all these years later.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julie Bindel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture