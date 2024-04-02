Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Grace Under Fire's avatar
Grace Under Fire
Apr 2, 2024

I thought the Tories had stopped all men with penises and/or accused of sexual offences from being housed in women’s prisons. What happened to that?

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Jane Collins's avatar
Jane Collins
Apr 3, 2024

This makes me so angry. When are we going to take to the streets? When are we going to get out and march for our single sex rights. When are we going to make ourselves heard? When are we going to let the government and everyone know that enough is enough. There are still so many people who have no idea about any of this. We need to put aside our differences within the GC sector and demonstrate loudly

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