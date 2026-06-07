Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
2h

But surely he could publish his lecture on a website of his own and students could read them for themselves? And have seminars over Zoom with those who want to have honest discussion?

And what does the University lecturers union have to say about this?

I don't see that the disrupters have to win. Or he simply gives his lectures over Zoom and cuts out anyone who tries to disrupt. Ian

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
41m

I've discovered one reason why people who call themselves trans are protesting at Professor Foran. One reason is he is prepared to discuss calmly with a fantasied bad object, i.e. Professor Kathleen Stock. They were not however talking about trans but about assisted dying which both Michael Foran and Kathleen Stock are against. They were discussing their opposition to it. Ian

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