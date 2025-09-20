Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

These are a series of posts by Wesley Yang on X:

1/29/2025

“There are no "anti-trans extremists."

“There is a political party and professional apparatus that put male rapists and murderers in women's prisons, propagandized kindergartners that any of them could change sex, forced taxpayers and insurance customers to fund electrolysis and facial feminization surgeries, put any boy or man who claimed to be female into changing rooms with your daughters, forced you to declare the gender identity of your toddler at the doctor's office, deceived parents about the social transition of their children at school, banned psychological exploration of the mental health comorbidities that manifest as trans-ideation in the midst of an online social contagion generating 5000 percent increases in trans identification among youth, fined all-female nude spas run by immigrants for excluding men with penises who claimed to be women for violating the human rights of those men, imposed men on the athletic playing fields with your daughters, told thousands of parents to submit to the chemical castration of their children to avert imminent suicide risk for which no evidence has ever existed, subjected thousands of children to macabre sex changes procedures while lying about the existence of an evidence base where none ever existed while claiming on the basis of no evidence that the procedures were life-saving, investigated parents who refused to put their children on a pipeline to a lifetime of medicalized self-harm by pretending they had changed sex and sought to seize custody of them, and threatened to unperson you, attack your livelihood and leave you ostracized if you resisted it in any way with the aid of the monopolistic tech platforms that control the circulation of speech and money around the globe in a new surveillance and censorship regime that sought to dismantle biological reality in the name of narcissistic fantasies that it intended to entrench as the only truth while corrupting the truth-seeking apparatus of science itself -- and there is a majority of normal people in both parties who oppose this nonsense and want it stopped.”

6/20/2025

“Transgenderism must revert to being a form of private eccentricity. Recognition as one's preferred gender can be privately negotiated but with no coercion by any entity private or public. We all have an absolute right to affirm or not affirm, believe or not believe, that gender identity exists, that no one can infringe.

Sex segregated spaces and activities remain segregated by sex, not "gender identity."

Adults are free to inflict bodily self-harm on themselves in pursuit of an appearance they like but outside of any pretense of a medical protocol -- these are cosmetic procedures that come with no promises to relieve dysphoria or unlock an authentic self and the cost is borne solely by the person seeking them. Any such promises constitute consumer fraud. Children are of course unable to consent to such procedures.

The state has no role in affirming any aspect of cross-gender ideation, avoids proselytizing to children in schools or to anyone else in any interface it has with the public. The person who has inflicted bodily self-harm on his sex traits is no more a distinct class of person to whom special privileges or protections can be conferred than a person who has covered his face in tattoos. The person who believes with all his heart that he is a woman at heart and would die if others don't recognize him as such imposes no duty on any other person to share in that belief or to pretend to share in it. That person must develop resiliency about living in a pluralistic, liberal, democratic society where every person has a right to belief and a corollary right to unbelief that no one may legitimately infringe.

Any and all deviations from this resolution are morally illegitimate and practically untenable.

The attempt to turn a private eccentricity into a social cause that justified the remaking of society was a ghastly and destructive mistake. It was made inevitable by certain facets of the culture and certain aspects of our politics. We must learn the lesson that experience has now taught us.”

I love how Dworkin expressed her views on this topic already more than 20 years ago, with such clarity, pointing out the hidden bombs (trans-widows) and the obvious stuff (ftm people trying to be liberated from the oppressive gender norms for women, while mtf trying to get virtually untouchable by law...and by common sense, while clinging to the male-gendered privileges).

Maybe her analysis looks simplistic, but let us all admit, we only recently started to grasp the full scope of what she wrote 22 years ago!

