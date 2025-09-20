You claim that Andrea Dworkin would have become a 'trans ally' do you?
I knew Dworkin, and she often spoke of male fetishists claiming to be "authentic women". Read this book review from 2003
Out of the closet- By Andrea Dworkin - her 2003 review of Amy Bloom’s 2002 book ‘Normal: Transsexual CEOs, Crossdressing Cops, and Hermaphrodites with Attitude.’ It appeared in the ‘New Statesman’ on September 22, 2003.
Amy Bloom has written a humane, liberal book about what I called, in Woman Hating (1974), "multisexuality" - the notion, as she puts it, "that gender has a continuum, a fluid range of possibilities". Through anecdote and observation, she explores three phenomena that testify to the reality of sexual and gender diversity: female-to-male transsexuals; heterosexual men who cross-dress; and the intersexed, sometimes called hermaphrodites, whose genitalia and reproductive organs are configured at birth in a variety of atypical ways. She asks: What is normal? And why are those of us who presume to be normal so frightened of those we presume are not?
She expected to find self-hating women worked on by woman-hating surgeons; instead she found men: "I met bullshit artists, salesmen, computer programmers, compulsive, misogynistic seducers, pretty boys inviting seduction, cowboys, New Age prophets, good ol' boys, shy truck drivers saving their money for a June wedding, and gentle knights. I met men." We don't know what maleness is, she asserts; but she knows a man when she meets one. In one interview she asks, "Have you had any previous surgeries?" The man replies, "Why, yes, the double mastectomy and the hysterectomy." Her incredulous reaction is, "But you're a man."
Bloom looked at photograph albums of female-to-male transsexuals at different stages of hormone treatment. The changes suggest gender fluidity. But the surgery involves a great deal of pain and money. Large numbers of the female-to-male transsexuals decide not to add the male organ. James Green says: "I chose this because, well, I don't really feel the need for a big one and I like having the range of feeling I always did. This form of sexual pleasure is fine for me and my girlfriend."
The willingness to have female genitalia and to abstain from sex, the lack of emphasis on the penis as such, raise many questions about the maleness of these perceived men. Maybe Bloom's subjective reaction to these female-to-male transsexuals - these are men - might not withstand more aggressive scrutiny: has any of them ever committed a sexual assault? Are they communicating with her as women might, or might being oneself appear to be male, lacking as it does the deviousness and decoration of the female role in the west?
The heterosexual men who dress as women like the artifice. They have a fetishistic relationship to dressing in women's clothes and using make-up. There is a lustful, narcissistic desire to be viewed as female. The fetish is a "mixture of attraction and envy that often leads these men to have sex with women while thinking of themselves as male lesbians".
The heterosexual men who dress as women like the artifice. They have a fetishistic relationship to dressing in women's clothes and using make-up. There is a lustful, narcissistic desire to be viewed as female. The fetish is a "mixture of attraction and envy that often leads these men to have sex with women while thinking of themselves as male lesbians".
These are the "cross-dressing cops" promised in the subtitle of Normal; according to Bloom, "Heterosexual cross-dressers are disproportionately represented among the retired military; they are often first-born sons, and often quite masculine-looking, which is why the rest of us struggle so with their appearance." The men claim a hidden female side that cross-dressing expresses but, as Bloom puts it, "the woman within is entirely the Maybelline version". The men do pay some lip-service to feminism and tree-hugging.
It is their wives who suffer. Bloom points out that these are conventional women who stay in marriages with an unforgiving double standard. If the wives cross-dressed - didn't shave their body hair, or spent money on expensive artificial facial hair - the marriages wouldn't survive. The double standard has another side.
As one wife remarked: "For 20 years he couldn't help with the dishes because he was watching football. Now he can't help because he's doing his nails. Is that different?"
As one wife remarked: "For 20 years he couldn't help with the dishes because he was watching football. Now he can't help because he's doing his nails. Is that different?"
Bloom had trouble with these guys. She did not want to be cruel or illiberal, but had to conclude "that a passion for a person, or a capacity to love people, is different from a sexual impulse that is directed toward an object or an act and is greater than the desire for any person". Welcome to the wider world of heterosexual men who don't cross-dress.
The last group is the intersexed: males born with small penises, females born with large clitorises; as well as genetic deviations. There is a variety of genital and reproductive anomalies associated with these conditions. These folk are the innocents, dealt a bad hand. Surgeons stepped in to remedy nature. They decided which were boys and which girls, and then took a knife to make it as true as it could be.
It was not until the intersexed became adults and began to organise that the surgical emergency was challenged. The ethic that evolved was "No unnecessary surgery, no cosmetic surgery without consent . . . No lying, no shame." The intersexed children had been the ones most lied to - about themselves. The fight is not over; there are still many doctors who perform sex reassignment surgery on infants. It is in the surgeon as pater-familias that one encounters appalling social injustice.
These are a series of posts by Wesley Yang on X:
1/29/2025
“There are no "anti-trans extremists."
“There is a political party and professional apparatus that put male rapists and murderers in women's prisons, propagandized kindergartners that any of them could change sex, forced taxpayers and insurance customers to fund electrolysis and facial feminization surgeries, put any boy or man who claimed to be female into changing rooms with your daughters, forced you to declare the gender identity of your toddler at the doctor's office, deceived parents about the social transition of their children at school, banned psychological exploration of the mental health comorbidities that manifest as trans-ideation in the midst of an online social contagion generating 5000 percent increases in trans identification among youth, fined all-female nude spas run by immigrants for excluding men with penises who claimed to be women for violating the human rights of those men, imposed men on the athletic playing fields with your daughters, told thousands of parents to submit to the chemical castration of their children to avert imminent suicide risk for which no evidence has ever existed, subjected thousands of children to macabre sex changes procedures while lying about the existence of an evidence base where none ever existed while claiming on the basis of no evidence that the procedures were life-saving, investigated parents who refused to put their children on a pipeline to a lifetime of medicalized self-harm by pretending they had changed sex and sought to seize custody of them, and threatened to unperson you, attack your livelihood and leave you ostracized if you resisted it in any way with the aid of the monopolistic tech platforms that control the circulation of speech and money around the globe in a new surveillance and censorship regime that sought to dismantle biological reality in the name of narcissistic fantasies that it intended to entrench as the only truth while corrupting the truth-seeking apparatus of science itself -- and there is a majority of normal people in both parties who oppose this nonsense and want it stopped.”
6/20/2025
“Transgenderism must revert to being a form of private eccentricity. Recognition as one's preferred gender can be privately negotiated but with no coercion by any entity private or public. We all have an absolute right to affirm or not affirm, believe or not believe, that gender identity exists, that no one can infringe.
Sex segregated spaces and activities remain segregated by sex, not "gender identity."
Adults are free to inflict bodily self-harm on themselves in pursuit of an appearance they like but outside of any pretense of a medical protocol -- these are cosmetic procedures that come with no promises to relieve dysphoria or unlock an authentic self and the cost is borne solely by the person seeking them. Any such promises constitute consumer fraud. Children are of course unable to consent to such procedures.
The state has no role in affirming any aspect of cross-gender ideation, avoids proselytizing to children in schools or to anyone else in any interface it has with the public. The person who has inflicted bodily self-harm on his sex traits is no more a distinct class of person to whom special privileges or protections can be conferred than a person who has covered his face in tattoos. The person who believes with all his heart that he is a woman at heart and would die if others don't recognize him as such imposes no duty on any other person to share in that belief or to pretend to share in it. That person must develop resiliency about living in a pluralistic, liberal, democratic society where every person has a right to belief and a corollary right to unbelief that no one may legitimately infringe.
Any and all deviations from this resolution are morally illegitimate and practically untenable.
The attempt to turn a private eccentricity into a social cause that justified the remaking of society was a ghastly and destructive mistake. It was made inevitable by certain facets of the culture and certain aspects of our politics. We must learn the lesson that experience has now taught us.”
I love how Dworkin expressed her views on this topic already more than 20 years ago, with such clarity, pointing out the hidden bombs (trans-widows) and the obvious stuff (ftm people trying to be liberated from the oppressive gender norms for women, while mtf trying to get virtually untouchable by law...and by common sense, while clinging to the male-gendered privileges).
Maybe her analysis looks simplistic, but let us all admit, we only recently started to grasp the full scope of what she wrote 22 years ago!