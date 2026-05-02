Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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cm's avatar
cm
6h

Spot on! He’s such an irrelevant smug little man. Routinely confusing his ambition with his capabilities. It must be unbearable being in his head.

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Purple Grizzly's avatar
Purple Grizzly
6h

Oh, Owen. That's a lot of words for "I hate women and I wish they'd shut up". Who came up with Talcum X? It's genius 😆

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