Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn Alderson's avatar
Lynn Alderson
4d

The point about women only spaces is exactly as Julie says, that - it's not that all men abuse but so many do that we have to ban them all if you want a safe space for women, girls and children. Trans identified men are men - same principle applies. Changing gender doesn't change sex.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dorris Hardcastle's avatar
Dorris Hardcastle
4d

The UK has restricted this post – I’m pissed off about not being given the choice whether I want to see something or not. Fucking nanny state. Good job I have a VPN.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
105 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Julie Bindel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture