Not to see Jolyon do the foxtrot, rest assured!

Why did I decide to go to a concert promoting trans rights at the Wembley Arena on a school night? And why give my money (albeit only a small amount – the ticket was cheap as chips) to the Good Law Project, helping it to go ahead and lose more cases?

Good questions. What drew me in was the organisers’ claim, in an advertorial in the Guardian newspaper, that the event would be the “Trans Live Aid”. This description of a concert held to fund a two-bit law firm that runs mainly on the sizeable ego of the fox-botherer aka Jolyon Maugham, was grandiose enough to make me curious as to how far this bunch of narcissists would go this time. After all, they’ve already shown some front by likening trans people to Palestinians living in Gaza (yes, really). Perhaps they might come up with their own version of Luther King’s iconic “I had a dream” speech?

I was also curious as to exactly what the organisers would be asking for, in terms of support in establishing rights for trans people. I thought they already had their full rights, which was why they have been so busy attempting to take away the rights of women and girls. It would appear that there is no legal right left to be established. I wondered whether perhaps they knew something I didn’t.

Because you can’t have too many trans flags! (Almost an hour before the concert began)

Any time I’ve ever found myself adjacent to a large crowd of trans activists, they have been busy – whether pouring urine over themselves, smashing in the windows of a venue I’m inside, attacking me outside a venue, screaming at me that I’m a Nazi, fascist, scumbag, cunt, etc. – and telling me to suck their trans dicks. So I will admit that the idea of being in a space where their energy was on themselves and their own cause (rather than trying to attack, intimidate and grossly misrepresent feminists) did pique my interest. I wanted to see how they would behave when not on active duty, relieved of any obligation to be kicking women’s heads in or pouring scorn on us for wanting to retain our right to single-sex spaces.

So there I was, heading inside the venue with no other than Maya Forstater, who had told me the day before that she was planning on going. Pre-emptive boredom was already bearing down on me, so I was glad of the company.

I do like some of the acts that were playing – but what I was really there to hear was what would be said by Zack Polanski, and everyone else who argues that since the Supreme Court decision of April 2025 (which simply established that women are women and men are men) trans lives have been akin to torture, making people too scared to go outside, or be identified in public.

For me, the appeal of being incognito amongst the biggest crowd of trans activists ever gathered on British soil was simply irresistible.

Christine and the Queens (now Rahim Redcar)

The venue capacity was initially announced to be 12,000, and then 10,000. Next, the tickets began being sold off cheaply (which is where I bought mine) – and apparently there were also lots of freebies going begging. But, no matter, because the place was heaving an hour after it got going, with probably less than a third of that capacity unoccupied. Not bad going – but also, not strictly speaking comparable to Live Aid in 1985, which had a combined in-person attendance of over 160,000 people across two venues: approximately 72,000 at Wembley Stadium in London and 90,000 at John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia. The atmosphere was muted; there was lots of cheering and clapping and trans flag waving when particular acts came on, but you could hardly say it was electrifying. Maybe that was just me, though?

I did quite a few vox pop interviews out in the food and drink area. As I was making my way back to my seat in the main hall, I stood for a minute watching Sophie Ellis Baxter, which was when Maya cheekily took the photo of me that I posted on social media after the concert had ended. I did see one or two big-name trans activists, including the utterly vile Natacha Kennedy, but had absolutely no desire to be recognised. Nor did Maya, whose very recognisable hair was hidden beneath a rather fetching cap.

Natacha Kennedy

I knew that in the event that I was spotted, the abundance of security and cameras would mean there was no way anybody would start on me. The idea that either of us were there in order to get clocked and chucked out is pretty ridiculous.

What I did discover is that there really isn’t anything the trans activists are able to ask for – because they’ve got everything. They were demanding that feminists stop being horrible to them, insisting that we should all recognise ‘trans joy’ and ‘trans love’. Apparently, love always wins, yada yada. Polanski’s rallying call: “Are you ready for trans joy?” was every bit as original as what followed: “trans women are women, trans men are men, and non-binary people exist”.

Kate Nash was of course there, performing GERM – her musical whinge against the fact that women and girls exist in law, and are, in theory at least, protected as such.

Kate Nash

The chorus of that song, which effectively slates feminists like me (I felt so seen) was what was played every time there was a break in the programme, or a new act or speaker came on the stage:

Chorus

Girl, listen up

You’re not radical (germ)

You’re not rad at all (germ, germ, germ)

Girl listen up

You’re not radical

Exclusionary, regressive, misogynist (germ, germ)

No, you’re not at rad at all

Verse

I feel no threat from any trans person that might be in the toilets

I’ve never felt threatened by a trans person as it turns out

The 69,958 thousand rapes that were reported

Between October 2023 and September 24 in the UK do slightly concern me though

91% of people prosecuted for sexual offenses are cis men aged 18 plus

The biggest threat to cis women sadly comes from cis men

(Gosh, they punch above their weight – according to the UK Census, trans-identified blokes (trans women in old money) make up just 0.1% of the UK population. It is estimated that around 2% of actual women are prosecuted for sex offences, which leaves, what, 7% of men claiming to be women filling the gap?)

So – what did the vox pop interviews tell me? This was what made the whole excursion worth my while, because it answered a question that has been niggling me for some time. How on earth, I have often pondered, did so many gay men and lesbians, who were previously completely disinterested in politics or liberation struggles, become so passionately involved in, and committed to, the trans rights struggle? I am talking about those who, if they were adults when Section 28 was implemented, did nothing to protest it, yet denounce any and every critique of gender ideology, however tentative, as “worse than” anything lesbians and gays have ever been through.

Every single person that agreed to speak with me said something similar to Polanski’s nonsense: “We stand together, and we fall together” – or was it the other way round? “They come for one of us, they come for all of us!”

All of them had been told that their rights are under attack, and that they will be directly and adversely affected by awful feminists insisting that we don’t have male rapists in women’s prisons – or whatever it is they are asking for this week.

Trans activists have managed to convince them that this is all one struggle – hence the ever-growing LGBTQQIA2S+ acronym. Regular lesbians and gay men who previously couldn’t give a fuck, and had done nothing to fight for our cause, have been convinced that they are now in serious trouble. That Trump is about to fly across the Atlantic to dissolve their marriages and rescind their mortgages.

Beth Ditto (she was good, actually)

Trans activists have been parasites on a once proud and highly effective movement. Indeed, so effective was the lesbian and gay rights movement that today, with some notable exceptions, we have never had it so good. Our legal and civil rights are largely won, we just have a few things to sort out, such as bullying in schools. However, in order to steal rights from women, subvert the meaning of same-sex attraction and convince children they are born in the wrong body, trans activists have had to attach themselves to a reputable liberation movement – otherwise, they would have been seen as the interlopers they really are. Just like the Paedophile Information Exchange back in the 1970s and early 1980s, they have piggybacked on an actual, real-life social justice movement and attempted to suck the air from it.

This, readers, is why I went to that concert. Not to cause trouble, not to be recognised, not to be thrown out, and not to be martyred.

It’s interesting (and this didn’t surprise me in the slightest) that there was not a tiny bit of trouble from the “other side” before, during, or after the concert, and that despite the constant whingeing on stage about how horrible ‘transphobes’ are, what with pushing trans kids to suicide and making life hell for ordinary decent trans people, there were no feminists dousing ourselves in our own (or anyone else’s) urine; we hadn’t been hounding the venue in the weeks building up to the event in an attempt to get them to cancel; nor was there a big demonstration outside with placards, banners, and loudhailers. The venue was not graffitied, nor were the windows smashed in. It’s possible that I was so distracted while admiring Maugham in his fetching pink suit that I failed to notice an orchestra of live crickets invade the dance floor – but I don’t think so.

That’s me told!

That’s why I went to the concert. I was a little bit bored, but I then got home, watched a bit of Netflix, had a lovely cup of hot chocolate, and slept soundly. I’m glad their event went well, I hope everyone had a great time, and I’m still not sure what the hell it was for, or about.

There were some great acts: Christina and the Queen (now Rahim Redcar, with he/him pronouns), and Kae Tempest, who I used to quite like, but now sounds and looks like a cross between The Artful Dodger and Del Boy. Otherwise, I was curious. And now I know.

Strike a light, guv’nor! Kae Tempest

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