Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Eimear's avatar
Eimear
2d

Well, don’t you look nice, Julie Bindel? What kind of hot chocolate?

(Just zeroing in on the important things here.)

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Mrs C's avatar
Mrs C
2d

Sounds like a good line up, shame about the moronic politics propping it up.

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