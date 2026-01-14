Valerie Solanas, being arrested, 1968

I’ve just returned from a fabulous holiday in Mexico. My travel companions both read proper, serious literature – you know the sort? I don’t like anything of the kind when I am lying on a beach, but a relaxing week or two doing no work (well, hardly any) is a perfect time to reread favourites or catch up on classics. That is why I packed a copy of SCUM* Manifesto, by Valerie Solanas. Written in 1967, Solanas, often described as a radical feminist, argues that men have ruined the world and that women have to fix it. Actually, Solanas would say on the regular basis that she loathed most feminists. And her theory was that women are superior to men, which is not a feminist theory, but rather a biological determinism.

The book was made famous when, a year after publication Solanas shot Andy Warhol, having become paranoid about him stealing her creative ideas. She was imprisoned for three years, and spent time in a psychiatric locked ward. Solanas died in 1988 of pneumonia.

Andy Warhol

But now about the book. The first line, which somewhat grabbed my attention when I was given a copy of my 21st (in 1983) birthday, reads:

“Life in this society being, at best, an utter bore and no aspect of society being at all relevant to women, there remains to civic-minded, responsible, thrill-seeking females only to overthrow the government, eliminate the money system, institute complete automation, and DESTROY THE MALE SEX”.

She sold copies in leftist bookstores and on the streets of Greenwich Village for $1 ($2 if the buyer was a man).

What I love about this book is how it promotes straightforward man hating. Blaming men for the ills of the world is underrated. Women have been under siege for centuries, and resistance feels exhilarating, whether in the form of waving placards, or reading radical statements about feminist fight-back. Solanas is a symbol of female rage.

In today’s climate of misogynistic gender lunacy, man hating should be seen as a proud, feminist response. When male sexual predators are lauded and defended by those describing themselves as ‘progressive’ the Manifesto gives us the opportunity to laugh out loud at the bravery, resilience and sheer madness that comes with finally giving up and allowing our anger to spew out into the world.

As one reader put it: “Regardless of whether or not Solanas believed everything she wrote, the manifesto is an interesting reversal of exactly the kind of shit men have been saying about women for fucking ever.”

Unsurprisingly, not everyone agrees: “A book that hails gendercide constantly. Written by a psychotic angry woman who has escaped a mental asylum several times is now hailed as a hero by equally psychotic lonely sexist parasites who claim to call themselves “women and feminists”.”

Admittedly, Solanas goes way too far with her anti-male ranting, but that is what makes it refreshing reading, for example:

“The male is completely egocentric, trapped inside himself, incapable of empathizing or identifying with others, or love, friendship, affection or tenderness. He is a completely isolated unit, incapable of rapport with anyone. His responses are entirely visceral, not cerebral; his intelligence is a mere tool in the services of his drives and needs; he is incapable of mental passion, mental interaction; he can’t relate to anything other than his own physical sensations.”

A lot of women feel very angry at the moment, as a result of the blatant woman-hating we are dealing with. We need an antidote to the gross sexism that hits us in the face every day, whether it is yet another murder of a woman by her ex-partner, or the most recent rant from arrogant male podcast bros about how feminists are responsible for trans fuckery taking over.

If you race through this book and need to find another to occupy your time try the brilliant biography about Solanas, Valerie Solanas: The Defiant Life of the Woman Who Wrote Scum (and Shot Andy Warhol), published in 2014. Written by Breanne Fahs, Professor of Women and Gender Studies at Arizona State University, she has not done the usual prickademic nonsense of ‘queering’ Solanas, but rather tells the story of a complicated, fascinating woman who had the nerve to produce such an outrageous text as SCUM Manifesto. If enough women read this book, holding the cover proudly for all to see, the men out to harm us might think twice.

Feminists are not man haters. But some women are. It’s not something to celebrate, but it occasionally needs explaining.

*Stands for Society for Cutting up Men