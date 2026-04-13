Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Running Raven's avatar
Running Raven
40m

Dear Beatrix, "people who used to be men" are still men. You can not change that reality, no matter how much it offends or even hurts you. I don't care how shriveled up my ovaries are at this point, they're made of steel when it comes to this. Stop with the spongy language. Reality matters.

Also, hi Julie! Sending you love from Germany. We've had it with that linguistic (and all too real 😫) non-con too! 🇩🇪💙

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