Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Sally J's avatar
Sally J
Feb 23, 2025

It's time to add Pedophiles to the long list of letters in the alphabet soup. Methinks that might be what it takes for lesbians and gay men to finally wake up and stop letting TQs ride on our coattails.

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Daniel Howard James's avatar
Daniel Howard James
Feb 23, 2025

PIE members were echoing the intellectual campaign in France to reduce the age of consent, as a stepping stone to abolishing it entirely, limiting the offence to cases where violence was used. It is only very recently that France has introduced tougher laws on this, following revelations of abuse by public figures.

While this issue was linked to gay liberation in the UK because the ages of consent were unequal at the time, the French cases concerned heterosexual abusers. Therefore progressives including Liberty members were able to use gay rights for consenting adults as a cover for PIE's agenda. The Thatcher government misunderstood this, and targeted homosexuality in Section 28, when it should have targeted pederasty.

This issue is related to the lack of intervention on grooming gangs, because a cohort of social workers and teachers were taught in the 80's and 90's that limitations on childhood sexual agency were illegitimate and the result of a 'moral panic'.

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