Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah A Galloway's avatar
Sarah A Galloway
2d

My knowledge is not up to date but I remember that there used to be a high number of Care Providers in Blackpool who offered care placements for difficult to place, troubled older children from a very wide catchment area.

I assume that this was because there is a high number large terraced houses that used to be used as holiday BnB accommodation. However this was seasonal whereas care placements last year round, often for many years and are also much more profitable.

Over the years I have read articles about the problems associated with this type of placement.

NB A soc worker once told me that some providers own a large numbers of of such placements. Thus they are similar to those highly lucrative chains.

of care homes for the elderly..

Nb The BBC made a programme about 'The high number of Adolescent Care Homes in Blackpool.' in 2022

I suggest you also seek up to date information from social workers who are often forced to place children in this type of accommodation.

This might help explain the very high numbers of young people in Blackpool seeking help as they may not be local ie 'Backpool' adolescents.

Thanks for everything you do, Julie.

You're a star!

Sarah

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Julie Bindel
Paula Gosney's avatar
Paula Gosney
2d

I am researching grooming narratives at Auckland Uni and have for many years believed teenage girls are hiding in plan sight from predators, and also rejecting the hyper-sexualisation of the instagram ready tits and arse aesthetic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Julie Bindel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture