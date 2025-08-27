Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah Mylonas's avatar
Deborah Mylonas
20h

How about JK Rowling or Stephanie Davies-Arai or as others have said encourage unity by asking Kellie-Jay Keen. She has been pivotal with the grass roots movement and reaching out to those in Australia and NZ who have been in such a terrible position regarding women's rights and child protection

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Michaela Barker's avatar
Michaela Barker
20h

Posy Parker? I think it’s important that women are as unified as possible in this fight. The major GC activists all bring something different. What she has created is amazing in LWS. Her foray into NZ probably alerted many New Zealanders to this insanity. So interview her?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Julie Bindel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture