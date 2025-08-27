Puppies, for no good reason except I love this image so much!

Dear Subscribers

Thank you so much for all of your support, I truly appreciate it. To my unpaid subscribers, you are valued, and I am delighted that you at least occasionally read my work. Please do think about taking out a paid subscription, even if it’s for a month, as it does mean I can focus on getting you some great stuff.

To my paid subscribers, an additional thank you! You enable me to produce more frequent content and to think about doing the type of investigative work that takes longer to put together.

Also, paid subscribers, I will be sending out some dates soon for an interactive Zoom, in order that you can send me questions in advance and we can have a chat online for an hour, sometime in late September.

If any of you have any ideas as to which topics I should tackle next, and who I should invite on my podcast, please let me know. I’m open to all suggestions, so long as they are feasible!

Hope everyone is enjoying the summer, (except the Australians of course you have it to look forward to in the upcoming months), and look forward to hearing from you soon.

Lots of love, Julie X