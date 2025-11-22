Contributors:
James Barrett, consultant psychiatrist and lead clinician at the Charing Cross National Gender Identity Clinic
Julie Bindel, feminist and journalist
Lord Alex Carlile QC, Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords
Melissa Hines, professor of psychology at Cambridge University
Richard O’Brien, writer of the Rocky Horror Show
Ruth Pearce, postgraduate researcher in sociology at the University of Warwick
Stephen Whittle OBE, professor of equalities law at Manchester Metropolitan University
'Who decides if I'm a woman?'
Have a listen to this BBC Radio 4 episode of Analysis, broadcast on Sun 24 Mar 2013. What has changed when it comes to the gender woo debate in the past 12 years? A lot, I would say. Do you agree?
Nov 22, 2025
