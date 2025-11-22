Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts
Julie Bindel's podcasts and writing
'Who decides if I'm a woman?'
0:00
-28:16

'Who decides if I'm a woman?'

Have a listen to this BBC Radio 4 episode of Analysis, broadcast on Sun 24 Mar 2013. What has changed when it comes to the gender woo debate in the past 12 years? A lot, I would say. Do you agree?
Julie Bindel's avatar
Julie Bindel
Nov 22, 2025

Contributors:

James Barrett, consultant psychiatrist and lead clinician at the Charing Cross National Gender Identity Clinic

Julie Bindel, feminist and journalist

Lord Alex Carlile QC, Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords

Melissa Hines, professor of psychology at Cambridge University

Richard O’Brien, writer of the Rocky Horror Show

Ruth Pearce, postgraduate researcher in sociology at the University of Warwick

Stephen Whittle OBE, professor of equalities law at Manchester Metropolitan University

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Julie Bindel
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture