Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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STUFFED ANIMAL's avatar
STUFFED ANIMAL
3h

There were no bricks thrown at Stonewall and Storme deLarverie wasn't the only Lesbian present at the first night of the riots. However, I believe that she is accurately identified as the woman who sparked the rebelliion. As far as butch/femme relationships go, I met a femme Lesbian who schooled me proper. She scolded me for assuming that the butch in the relationship is "the one in charge" and that they are slavishly imitating heterosexual marriages. "I am the assertive one," she said. "My butch wife has a softer edge. Female couples can and do mix up gender roles any way they want to."

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Allison
5h

It's incredible to me that more lesbians (or women who would be lesbians if they weren't messed up by trans ideology) can't see that trans ideology only exists to benefit men and is so damaging to women. You'd think out of all people lesbians would be the ones to get it!

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