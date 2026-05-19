A montage painting of Andrea, by Lucy Edkins, that hangs in our home

Watching the ITV series, Believe Me, about the monstrous Black Cab rapist John Worboys, and the survivors’ fight for justice, took me back to when Andrea Dworkin, the late feminist writer and campaigner, told me about being drug raped in a Parisian Hotel, back in 1999. Worboys was drugging and raping women from, it is believed, 1986.

Few people believed Andrea when she disclosed the rape, but I did. Her charlatan partner, John Stoltenberg, told her it could not have happened. I will never forget the day I received a fax from her, telling me she didn’t think she could go on.

I flew out to visit her. Andrea was in a dreadful state. Not being conscious during the assault compounded her pain. This is what the women that John Worboys raped experienced, and of course they weren’t believed by the police. There’s been around 100 reports of women who were sexually assaulted and drugged by this man, but a more sensible estimation is more like 400. The series makes hard watching, and I might have put it off were it not for the fact that my partner, the formidable lawyer, Harriet Wistrich, represented some of the survivors, and is a character in the series. When I was crying at a particularly emotional scene in the first episode, I couldn’t stop thinking about Andrea. Rest in peace, warrior woman.

Below is an interview I did with Andrea, in 2004. She died the following year. I miss her.

A Life Without Compromise

There was a time, not so long ago, when Andrea Dworkin thought her life was over. Just over four years ago, [in 2000] she wrote an article for New Statesman magazine about being drug-raped in a hotel room in France, in 1999. She had been drinking a kir royale in the bar, she wrote, when she started feeling sick and weak. She made it back to her hotel room, where she was brought dinner by a waiter - the same waiter who had served her her drink - and passed out. When she woke five hours later, she was bleeding internally, bruised and disoriented.

“I couldn’t remember,” she wrote, “but I thought they had pulled me down toward the bottom of the bed so that my vagina was near the bed’s edge and my legs were easy to manipulate. I thought that the deep, bleeding scratches, right leg, and the big bruise, left breast, were the span of a man on top of me. I had been wearing sweatpants that just fell right down.” The hardest thing to cope with, she said, was the not remembering: she couldn’t be certain what had happened. “They took my body from me and used it,” she wrote, and ended, “I am ready to die.”

This experience, and the strongly divided reaction to her article, led to a self-imposed exile from Europe. She is in the UK this week, but has not been back for five years. Her account of her drug-rape was questioned by some feminists. Why, people asked, had she not called a doctor, or reported the rape to the police? How could she be sure of the details of the attack when, by her own admission, she had been unconscious for several hours? And, most strikingly, why did Dworkin, a radical feminist, run through a checklist of reasons she might have been raped - a list she might otherwise have dismissed as a catalogue of myths about rape victims. “I blame me no matter what it takes. I go down the checklist: no short skirt; it was daylight; I didn’t drink a lot even though it was alcohol and I rarely drink, but so what? ... I didn’t drink with a man, I sat alone and read a book, I didn’t go somewhere I shouldn’t have been ... I wasn’t hungry for a good, hard fuck that would leave me pummelled with pain inside.”

Dworkin’s account of her rape, like much of her writing (including the feminist texts Pornography: Men Possessing Women and Intercourse), polarised opinion. People believed her, or they didn’t; they were either with her, or they were against. “It was unbearable being disbelieved by my so-called sisters,” she says. Even her long-term partner, the writer and feminist activist John Stoltenberg, found it hard to believe her, looking, Dworkin wrote at the time, for “any explanation other than rape”. The article was not published in the US.

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There were those who stuck by her. “After it happened,” she says, “Gloria Steinem sent a psychiatrist who specialises in post-traumatic stress syndrome to see me. I was drowning and took the offered hand. I still talk to her every week. At first I wanted very much to die. Now I only want to die a few times a day, which is damned good. I still feel intense suffering and loneliness. I have fought very hard to be able to work again.”

She is in London this week to visit friends and to find a British publisher for her autobiography, Heartbreak: The Political Memoir of a Militant Feminist, published in the US two years ago.

Given that the past four years have seen her professionally, and to some extent personally out in the cold, it is an unexpectedly uplifting and hopeful book, a reflective and often funny journey through a life that charts her love of music, literature, rebellion and women. There are a number of surprises. For instance, considering her attitude towards sex (”I don’t have intercourse. That is my choice”), there is the stand she took against campus rules during her time at Bennington College, Vermont, when she was 18: “From 2am to 6am the houses in which the girls lived were girls-only,” she writes. “One could have sex with another girl, and many of us did, myself included. But the male lovers had to disappear, be driven out like beasts into the cold mountain night. The elimination of parietal hours was a huge issue, in some ways as big as the war. It was law and order versus personal freedom, and I was on the side of personal freedom.”

This episode is one of the many contradictions in Dworkin’s life. Another is her friendship with the poet and gay liberationist Allen Ginsberg. “To me he was like a god,” she says. “I plucked up the courage to visit him after we met at an event. He told me over and over again as I was leaving, ‘I love you, I love you.’ It was very strange.”

Dworkin and Ginsberg ended up sharing a godson. In Heartbreak, she describes the confrontation that turned them into sworn enemies. On the day of their godson’s barmitzvah, child pornography was criminalised by the supreme court. Dworkin was delighted, but knew that Ginsberg had problems with the legislation.

“Ginsberg told me he had never met an intelligent person who had the ideas I did,” she writes. “I told him he didn’t get around enough. He said, ‘The right wants to put me in jail.’ I said, ‘Yes, they’re very sentimental; I’d kill you.’” When I repeat this story to her, she chuckles, and says in her slow, throaty way, “Oh good , I love that. Don’t worry, you can print it now, he is very dead.” (Ginsberg died in 1997).

The myths that surround Dworkin - that she is hard, aggressive, a man-hating misery - contradict the reality. In person, she is shy, softly spoken and courteous, with a cracking sense of humour. (The critic John Berger described her as “the most misrepresented writer in the western world”.) I have met her several times, and am always struck by how caring and generous she is. Once, we were having tea at a London hotel when I saw a mouse under the table and screamed. Dworkin held my hand and muttered soothingly, all the while screaming for a waiter to “come immediately”. My pathetic phobia became her emergency - impressive in a woman whose writing deals with life and death.

She is principled to the point where she will lose friends and alienate colleagues rather than sacrifice an inch of ground. The feminist author Robin Morgan says, “Andrea is a dear friend, a fine writer, a fierce intellect, and someone with enormous personal, political, and literary integrity, and the scars to show for it. She is much misunderstood, but then compromise isn’t really a working word in her vocabulary.”

She has a dark sense of humour. During the Clinton/Lewinsky scandal, when Dworkin was having bitter rows with Clinton’s feminist supporters, she told me, “What needs to be asked is, was the cigar lit?” Does she now lose much sleep over Bush? “He needs to go. Half of the American people want him out.”

Even so, she figures she is still more unpopular than the president in the US, mainly for her stance against pornography, interpreted by many as an assault on the first amendment (freedom of speech). To libertarians and pornographers, her name has become synonymous with censorship and rightwing, Christian ideals, but Dworkin denies links with either camp. “The power of the state and of the moral right seduced many feminists,” she says, “but I would never compromise my principles. They use the language of obscenity and decency, not women’s equality.”

Dworkin has written 13 books to date, first achieving notoriety with Pornography in 1979, and until the drug-rape was a regular on the feminist lecture circuit. Her life, as well as her work, has been shaped by sexual violence: she was assaulted in a cinema at the age of nine, and her former husband was physically abusive. She says she first learned about “social sadism” from listening to her aunt, a Holocaust survivor.

She wrote Heartbreak in four months. Was this because it had been inside her all along, bursting to be written? “My other books were written with blood, sweat and tears,” she says. “This one almost just appeared, like a gift.” The book is the result of a deal she made with her US publisher: she wanted to write a different book, Scapegoat, about the links between Jewish identity, antisemitism and misogyny, but they were more interested in her autobiography, a book she had not planned to write. So she spent nine years on Scapegoat, then four months on the memoir.

For all the controversy and doubt that surrounded the New Statesman article, she is excited about being back in the UK and says she feels her work is better understood here. “I can’t get published in the US without great difficulty. They took my last two books, but I am literally censored by newspapers and television networks. I have heard from several people that they are afraid to be seen with my books. This is the kind of cowardice that is creeping up on Americans lately.” Even so, she has another book in the pipeline, and has written two chapters of Writing America: How Novelists Invented and Gendered a Nation, a look at the contribution that writers such as Hemingway and Faulkner have made to American identity, a move away from previous, more overtly political works.

So what does the future hold? There are moments in Heartbreak that show us Dworkin at her most raw and emotional. “I have a heart easily hurt,” she writes. “Apartheid broke my heart. Apartheid in Saudi Arabia still breaks my heart - I don’t understand why every story about rising oil prices does not come with an addendum about the domestic imprisonment of women in the Gulf states. I can’t be bought or intimidated because I’m cut down the middle. I walk with women whispering in my ears.” Elsewhere, there is a sentence that reads almost like an epitaph: “I think I’ve pretty much done what I can do; I’m empty; there’s not much left, not inside me.” But Dworkin wrote this two years ago, and she isn’t giving up yet. “I thought I was finished,” she says, “but I feel a new vitality. I want to continue to help women.”

First published in the Guardian Newspaper, 30 Sep 2004

This is the article Andrea wrote about her experience, less than a year after the rape.

‘They took my body from me and used it’: Last year Andrea Dworkin was drugged and raped in her hotel room. Here the leading feminist describes the devastating experience

‘They took my body from me and used it’: The Guardian; London (UK). 02 June 2000

I was in Europe. I was 52. It was 1999. I was in a garden in a hotel. I was reading a book. French Literary Fascism. I was drinking kir royale. I had two. The second one didn’t taste right. I didn’t finish it. Then I became sort of sickish or weakish or something, and all I could think about was getting to my bed and not making a fool of myself in public view. I prayed: “Let me get to my room, please let me get to my room.” I had ordered dinner from room service and the waiter, who had also made the drinks, had said: “It will be my great pleasure to serve you your dinner tonight.” I conked out.

Then a boy was in the room with dinner. He had served me the second drink. I tried to get up and I fell against the far wall because I couldn’t stand. I signed the cheque, but could barely balance myself. I fell back on to the bed. I didn’t lock the door. I came to four or five hours later. I didn’t know where I was. The curtains hadn’t been drawn. Now it was dark; before it had been light, long before dusk.

Andrea in her 20s

I had internal pain. I hurt deep inside my vagina. I said to myself. “Well, it’s cancer, and there’s nothing you can do about it now so worry about it when you get home.” I went to the toilet and found blood on my right hand, fresh, bright red, not menstrual blood, not clotted blood. I’m past bleeding. I tried to find the source of the blood. My hand got covered in it again. I found huge, deep gashes on my right leg from the middle of the back of the leg to the middle of the front. I couldn’t stop the bleeding of the gashes so I tried to keep them clean.

A few hours later, I took a shower. I had a big, strange bruise on my left breast, next to the aureole, not a regular bruise, huge, black and blue with solid white skin in the centre, as if someone had sucked it up and chewed it. I didn’t feel good the next day or the day after. I thought I had been drugged and raped, but I felt confused. I couldn’t stand the thought of making a wrong allegation. I thought that the bartender had done it, because he had made the drinks and he was on the room-service phone and he had flirted grandly with me, though I had not reciprocated. I thought that maybe the boy, who had brought me the second drink, was supposed to report that I had passed out. I thought the bartender had raped me. I didn’t know if the boy had been there or not, but I thought yes.

I couldn’t remember, but I thought they had pulled me down toward the bottom of the bed so that my vagina was near the bed’s edge and my legs were easy to manipulate. I thought that the deep, bleeding scratches, right leg, and the big bruise, left breast, were the span of a man on top of me. I had been wearing sweatpants that just fell right down. I had been wearing an undershirt. Usually I covered myself, but I had felt too sick to manage it before the boy came in with the dinner. Besides, I don’t know how he got inside since the door was dead-bolted. He appeared suddenly, already in.

In my own life, I don’t have intercourse. That is my choice. I got an internal infection in the aftermath. How? It was horrible not knowing. I had literally no memory of what the man and the boy had done. It’s like being operated on. You don’t feel anything until you feel the pain that comes with a return to consciousness. I speculated that my body must have been relaxed, no muscles straining, no physical resistance or even tension. This repelled me.

The hours were gone, missing. My mind went over and over that day and night for weeks and weeks turning into months and months. I couldn’t find the missing hours because they weren’t there, in my brain. That is why drugs such as Rohypnol and gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) are called amnesiac drugs. (Since I could taste something in my drink, it was probably GHB, called on the street Grievous Bodily Harm.)

I lost all hope. I couldn’t defend myself. I had been helpless. I had decided long ago that no one would ever rape me again; he or they or I would die. But this rape was necrophiliac: they wanted to fuck a dead woman. Why? I was scared. I thought that being forced and being conscious was better, because then you knew; even if no one ever believed you, you knew. Most rape experts agree: how can you face what you can’t remember? I tried to hammer through the amnesia, but nothing broke. I was so hurt.

A few days later, on a Sunday, at the suggestion of my mate, John, at home in Brooklyn, I placed a call to my New York feminist gynaecologist of more than a decade. I said that I thought I had been drugged and raped. She said that a gynaecological exam wouldn’t prove anything one way or the other and that the call from me convinced her that she should have an unlisted phone number. I thanked her (I’m a girl) and collapsed in tears. On the plane trip home, I huddled and shook. I felt overwhelming grief as if I had died. I also felt grief for this sick world.

I started hating every day. I hated seeing the sun rise. I couldn’t put one foot in front of the other and I wanted to put a butcher’s knife into my heart behind my ribs. I was very lonely. I was consumed by grief and sorrow until I was lucky enough to become numb. I thought I could resist by not dying, but that might be too hard and maybe I was too old and too tired and couldn’t do it any more. My body was a curse and had betrayed me. I couldn’t figure out why they would want to do this and why they would want to do it to me.

I couldn’t be consoled. I couldn’t talk to anyone. How could I say the words to the people I loved, most of whom work precisely to stop violence against women: this is what he, someone or they, did to me. Yeah, I know I represent something to you, but really I’m a piece of crap because I just got raped. No, no, you’re not a piece of crap when you get raped, but I am. John looked for any other explanation than rape. He abandoned me emotionally. Now a year has passed and sometimes he’s with me in his heart and sometimes not.

I don’t know why the world didn’t stop right then, when the creatures drugged and raped me. I don’t know how the earth can still turn. I don’t believe that it should be possible. I don’t. I think everyone should have stopped everything because I was 52 and this happened to me. I think every person should have been in mourning. I think no one should work or spend money or love anyone ever again. I ask: “Why me?” I say: “It can’t have happened to me.” I say: “My bad pheromones or karma brought the rapist pigs to me.” I blame me no matter what it takes. I go down the checklist: no short skirt; it was daylight; I didn’t drink a lot even though it was alcohol and I rarely drink, but so what? It could have been Wild Turkey or coffee. I didn’t drink with a man, I sat alone and read a book, I didn’t go somewhere I shouldn’t have been, wherever that might be when you are 52, I didn’t flirt, I didn’t want it to happen. I wasn’t hungry for a good, hard fuck that would leave me pummelled with pain inside.

And after: I don’t want it to have happened. I can’t remember it. They took my body from me and used it. They were inside me. I felt for stickiness. There was none. I prayed that meant they had used condoms. (I’m waiting for the outcome of a second round of HIV and other STD testing. Immediately after a drug-rape, as I didn’t know then, there are about 24 hours in which to get a urine sample and 48 to 72 hours to get a blood test.)

And then there is that I know too much. Forgive me for saying this, but it makes everything harder. I know a lot about rape. I study it. I read about it. I think about it. I listen to rape victims. I engage with prosecutors and lawyers and legislators. I write about it. I was raped before this. I remember being raped. I say that we’re fighting back. I give speeches and say that women and girls are being raped and we need to do this and this and this. I know hundreds if not thousands of raped women.

Andrea in London, 1988, the first time I heard her speak at a feminist event

But this is new. Rape with amnesiac drugs is new. It’s so easy. In most studies on rape and pornography, about 30% of men say they would rape if they could get away with it. They can. This is foolproof rape. The gang that couldn’t shoot straight can do this kind of rape. You can do this hundreds of times with virtually no chance of getting caught, let alone having anyone be able to make a legal case in any court of law. And smart women with attitudes like myself can’t stop these pieces of dog excrement through militance or violence or persuasion or just being reasonably polite.

See, if there were feminist vigilantes, I couldn’t even ask a favour. I can’t put the bartender in the hotel room with me. I know it was he and his little accomplice, but how do I know? The circumstantial evidence that leads to the conclusion that the rape happened does not identify the rapist(s). One point for prosecutors: this is poisoning as well as rape; always bring both charges.

As for me: about 10 days after I came home, my 84-year-old father broke his knee. He was never out of a hospital or nursing or convalescent home again until he died on December 4 1999. A few days before Christmas, I was hospitalised for bronchitis, pneumonia, cellulitis (an infection of the soft tissues in the legs - lethal if not treated with antibiotics) and blood clots. I had been wandering in delirium from a high fever on New York City streets until a young woman helped get me off the street and called John.

I was in the hospital a month, which caused my leg muscles to atrophy, so I am learning how to use them again. I used to worry about taking a Valium or two to fall asleep in strange hotels. Now I take on average 12 pills to sleep and they only work sometimes. How can I close my eyes and voluntarily become unconscious? For the first time in my life I go to shrinks, a lucid one who prescribes drugs and an empathetic one whose speciality is in dealing with people who have been tortured. I have been tortured and this drug-rape runs through it, a river of horror. I’m feeling perpetual terror, they both tell me. I stare blankly or I say some words. I’m ready to die.

You can watch the series here.