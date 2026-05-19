Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Claudia Clare's avatar
Claudia Clare
1d

It's a devastating read, Julie. Thank you for reposting. I remember it all. I hadn't realised she had been so widely disbelieved, including by Feminists. That's so shocking. I'm glad she had you as a friend.

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Sylvia Bern's avatar
Sylvia Bern
1d

I wonder how many other women had the same thing done to them by those hotel staff

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