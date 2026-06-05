Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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SUE BARWELL's avatar
SUE BARWELL
7h

Best discussion of these issues I’ve heard in a long time. Thank you from an old white heterosexual woman without a label and not a victim! All power to you!

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Jack Harper's avatar
Jack Harper
7h

Refreshing, articulate and authentic. I have read much of the written work of each but this was an audio treat. As an octogenarian cis white male it is a great relief to have confirmed that my fears of residual dark lurking prejudice are not justified because actually shared, and how, by those uniquely fit to ridicule the same absurdities. And as regards KS and JKR their unjust hounding is one of the more egregious manifestations of what is wrong with contemporary society.

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