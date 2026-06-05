What's the Point of Pride?Watch my chat about the annual clown show, with Douglas Murray, from 2024. We discuss arses hanging out of leather chaps, dongers on display on the streets, and fake breasts on floats. Julie BindelJun 05, 20263677ShareSubscribe3677SharePrevious
Best discussion of these issues I’ve heard in a long time. Thank you from an old white heterosexual woman without a label and not a victim! All power to you!
Refreshing, articulate and authentic. I have read much of the written work of each but this was an audio treat. As an octogenarian cis white male it is a great relief to have confirmed that my fears of residual dark lurking prejudice are not justified because actually shared, and how, by those uniquely fit to ridicule the same absurdities. And as regards KS and JKR their unjust hounding is one of the more egregious manifestations of what is wrong with contemporary society.