Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LJ's avatar
LJ
11hEdited

Northern women are resilient in every sense of the word. Even when we leave our hometowns, we carry with us the lessons of survival, endurance, and strength passed down through generations. We know what hardship and poverty look like, yet we refuse to be defined by them instead, we change our circumstances, carve new paths, and in many cases break the generational curses that once held our families back. Our strength and resolve are unbreakable, rooted in both struggle and hope, and it is this unshakable spirit that makes northern women an important voice that should be heard.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carol Ann Power's avatar
Carol Ann Power
11h

Like South African women, who always have a super power of keeping calm and carrying on through thick and thin

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Julie Bindel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture