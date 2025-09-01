You can read my article on the Unherd website here
Sharon Henderson, Newcastle Crown Court, 2023
Maggie Oliver (centre) at Greater Manchester Police HQ
Ann Ming and husband Charlie
Northern women are resilient in every sense of the word. Even when we leave our hometowns, we carry with us the lessons of survival, endurance, and strength passed down through generations. We know what hardship and poverty look like, yet we refuse to be defined by them instead, we change our circumstances, carve new paths, and in many cases break the generational curses that once held our families back. Our strength and resolve are unbreakable, rooted in both struggle and hope, and it is this unshakable spirit that makes northern women an important voice that should be heard.
Like South African women, who always have a super power of keeping calm and carrying on through thick and thin