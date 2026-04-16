Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Ewan Kennedy's avatar
Ewan Kennedy
6h

I watched the hearing and, if I remember correctly, the concept of the male lesbian came up just before the lunch break, although I doubt that Ruth Crawford KC would have had much of an appetite.

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Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
5h

Thank you Julie and everyone else pressing this crucial case.

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