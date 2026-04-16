In November 2024, I spent two consecutive days at the Supreme Court in London, observing an appeal brought by the feminist campaign group For Women Scotland against the Scottish Ministers, regarding the hotly contested question: what is a woman?

Seriously.

It has become necessary, by this stage, to argue in the highest court of the land that a woman is an adult human female, and that a man – even one in possession of a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) and thus entitled to a new, fictitious birth certificate – is not a woman.

The Equality Act 2010 is the piece of law under scrutiny during the case, because in addition to protecting against discrimination based on biological sex, it also deals with other protected characteristics including ‘gender reassignment’. Many trans activists, including Stonewall, have argued that this means gender identity supersedes biological sex in law.

Without going into too much technical detail, the Scottish government has argued that sex can be changed by a GRC, while For Women Scotland state that sex is an immutable biological fact.

Following?

Human rights organisation Sex Matters intervened on the For Women Scotland side, alongside three groups known as ‘the lesbian intervenors’: The Lesbian Project, the LGB Alliance and Scottish Lesbians. As a Lesbian Project director, I was in court. Seated next to Eileen Gallagher, chair of the LGB Alliance, Joanna Cherry, the lawyer and former MP, and other lesbian friends and colleagues, I took a moment to ponder on how the hell we got here. As the KC acting for the Scottish Ministers was arguing, in front of five of the most senior judges in the land, that a man who has a GRC should be legally recognised as a lesbian, and have access to lesbian associations, clubs, dating apps and so on, I recalled how hard we had fought for lesbian social and political spaces back in the 1980s.

My favourite line in the submission states that a lesbian is not ‘sexually attracted to a certificate’. There was much to laugh about during the two days, but it was on the whole a surreal experience, as though we were visiting a parallel universe.

Recent research commissioned by The Lesbian Project shows that prejudice and discrimination against lesbians persist. We continue to experience general harassment and bullying, including at work. Lesbians are often subject to ‘public objectification, fetishisation and tokenism’. Also, ‘lesbians are often associated with both promiscuity and sexually transmitted infections, with implications for prejudice and discrimination in healthcare and linked services.’ Some research suggests that lesbians are more likely than heterosexual women to be victims of sexual assault, and the experience of sexual assault is linked to poor mental health and physical health outcomes.

Nevertheless, the lawyer representing the Scottish Ministers, Ruth Crawford KC, denied that obstructing the right of lesbians to assemble without men would create a ‘chilling effect’. Crawford tied herself in knots in her attempt to argue that men can be lesbians. If we win this case, which I’m pretty sure we will, it will be the lesbian issue that did it. Consider the following exchange.

Crawford argued that a man with a GRC would be allowed to join a lesbian association, unless it was based on a philosophical belief, such as a gender critical one, in which case they could exclude him. Except, of course, if the man in question is trans identified and believes that sex is immutable, and that women can’t become men just because they have a GRC. The judge pointed out that the lesbians wouldn’t know whether or not he had one because it contravenes the Equality Act to ask such a person to present it. He could present his birth certificate though, said Crawford.

‘They couldn’t just associate as lesbians?’ asked one of the judges. ‘No,’ admitted Crawford. One of the judges asked about physical ‘presentation’, and what the distinction is between a man that looks like a man, and says he’s a lesbian, but doesn’t have a GRC, and his counterpart who does have one? ‘Well, they could produce the birth certificate,’ replied Crawford, ‘and I’ve already indicated the person who has a GRC can request a birth certificate which will show the sex of their acquired gender.’

If a man says he’s a woman and is legally a woman, argued Crawford, that doesn’t mean that the lesbian to whom he is attracted has lost her ability to define herself as a lesbian. ‘We submit that the class of persons to which a person is attracted is determined by reference to the person who holds the protected characteristic of sexual orientation. Where the person becomes the sex of their acquired gender, that logically has the effect from the perspective of the Equality Act of changing the class of persons to whom the person is orientated towards. But that, we submit, would not affect the ability of that person prior to a GRC being issued to invoke direct discrimination protections on the basis of the sexual orientation which they consider themselves and others receive them to hold,’ she said.

‘And they may or may not look like a woman or a man?’ asked the judge. ‘Indeed,’ said Crawford, ‘but the person without a GRC is not a lesbian because they have not acquired the sex of…’ She hesitates, shuffles some papers, and looks almost pleadingly towards the judges: ‘I’m very conscious of the time.’