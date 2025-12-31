Me, with Helen Webberley, debating stuff that should never need debating, October, 2025, Liverpool

Counting backwards through 2025, here is a modest selection of some terfing highlights I have written about.

In November, I interviewed the brilliant, brave Ben Appell, for the Telegraph, who told me about growing up in a religious cult, only to escape it to find himself in the Cult of Queer.

In October, I spoke to the amazing trio of Cambridge students who defied the Trans Taliban and set the Cambridge University Society of Women, a much needed organisation.

Also in October, I found myself debating Helen Webberley, evil twin of Nazi war criminal Mengele if ever there was one.

Then it was to court to give evidence for the defence in Graham Linehan‘s case. The Judge found me and the two other witnesses, to be credible and Linehan was found not guilty of the harassment charge, (although guilty of the spurious allegation of damaging Tarquin‘s phone).

Susan Smith, from the awe-inspiring For Women Scotland that led us to the Supreme Court and the most amazing victory for women and girls (in April 2025), was then arrested and threatened with a criminal conviction for damaging the umbrella of a member of Queer Isis. What a joke. After a major outcry on two-tier policing, they then discontinued the case, surprise surprise.

October was a very busy month. Two-and-a-half thousand women landed in Brighton for the beginning of a three day feminist conference, to find that during the night, trans activists known as Bash Back had smashed the windows and graffitied the building. I wrote that in the face of so many legal losses in public humiliation for the Trans Taliban, I was truly frightened of the way their behaviour had escalated, and what they might do next.

Trans wazzock

Then there was the Sandie Peggie case, and the remarks made by Jane Russell KC, the barrister representing Dr Upton, where she said “There is no evidence in general that women even have a problem with sharing such spaces with trans people as a matter of generality.” I put her right in a subsequent Telegraph article.

In August, I interviewed the truly amazing Sarah Summers, following her win against Brighton city Council. Sarah had approached a rape crisis centre in her home city in Brighton in 2021 asking for a women only support group to address the trauma of sexual abuse as a child, and a rape during adulthood. She was kicked out and accused of bigotry. You can read her interview, along with all of the others down below.

In between writing about food, booze and restaurants, as well as issues such as elder abuse, the grooming gang scandal, and male violence towards women and girls in general, I also wrote about the ramifications of the Supreme Court ruling, and men invading lesbian spaces by claiming that identity for themselves.

I railed against liberals betraying women in the name of “inclusivity and kindness” as I looked back at my 22 years of being hounded by trans activists since my 2004 Guardian column was published. I don’t regret a word of it, but I do regret that more people didn’t get on board at the time.

In June, myself and my podcast producer were kicked out of Pride in Surrey for asking questions about safeguarding issues following the conviction of Stephen Ireland (along with his co-defendent, David Sutton, for various sexual offences, including the rape of a 12-year-old boy. We were there as part of our research for a new podcast series, which you can listen to here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Just days before the Supreme Court ruling, I had my first book launch for Lesbians: Where Are We Now? in Edinburgh. I decided that that was a very fitting place to launch my book because Scottish feminists are my heroes.

For the Daily Mail, in March, I wrote about Nicola Sturgeon, taking issue with her pretence that she’s a ‘feminist to her fingertips’, and pointed out that in my 40 odd years of activism in the women’s liberation movement, I’ve never encountered her once standing up for women.

Then to Maine, in the US, where I noted that the Democrats and their ridiculous policies on transgender (male) athletes had led to the censoring of Laurel Libby, a Republican member of the state House of Representatives, when she spoke out against a male athlete who won a girls state championship.

There’s more, much more, but I’ll leave it at that. The new year will see me focus further on the so-called grooming gang scandal, with the release of a major new podcast/YouTube series focusing on the story of one courageous survivor who has become a commendable activist and expert.

Thank you for reading me this year, all of my subscribers old and new, paid and gratis. I appreciate every single one of you. See you in the New Year xxx

