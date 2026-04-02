I am going to jump to the end of the form, which sets out his case against me, and explores potential remedies, because I think it will amuse you.

Step 7 - Mediation

Do you want to attend a mediation? Yes

Step 8 - Indigenous Peoples

I confirm I am First Nations, Métis or Inuit. I want an Indigenous Navigator to contact me about the process.

SO! Sir Waxalot would like mediation with me, BUT on condition that the mediator is INDIGENOUS! LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

Here is his case, in full. I will keep you posted (please, if there is a God, help him try to sue me!) READ EVERY WORD! It’s classic.

FORM 1.1 – INDIVIDUAL COMPLAINT

Use This Form to File Your Own Complaint

Case

Case Number: CS-018581

Date Received: 2026-03-31

Step 1 - Party Information

Who experienced discrimination (Complainant)?

Legal name – First name: Jessica

Legal name – Last name: Simpson

Preferred name – e.g. traditional name, nickname, alias:

Use my preferred name: When talking to me, When writing to me, In decision in addition to my legal name

Title: Ms.

Pronoun: She

Complainant’s address for delivery

Mailing address: xxxxxxxxxx, Langley, British Columbia xxxxxxx

Phone number: xxxxxxxxx

Cell: N/A

Fax: N/A

Email: jessica@jessicasimpson.ca

Respondent contact information

Name of the Respondent: Julie Bindel

Relationship to you (For example, your employer): none

Respondent Contact Email: juliebindel@yahoo.co.uk

Mailing Address:

UNKNOWN, UNKNOWN, British Columbia,

Phone: N/A

Cell: N/A

Fax: N/A

Steps 2A - Areas of Discrimination & Step 2B -Grounds of Discrimination

Area: Publication

Ground

Sex: I am female. The Respondent targeted me using explicitly gendered and sexualized language that reduced me anatomy and sought to deny my woman status

Gender Identity or Expression: I am a transgender woman. The Respondent targeted me by deliberately deadnaming and misgendering me in a public post

Step 3 - Details of the Discrimination

Details of the Discrimination for each Respondent

Respondent Name: Julie Bindel

Describe the harm you experienced in a few words:

The Respondent’s conduct caused significant emotional distress, humiliation, and harm to my dignity. Being publicly deadnamed and subjected to sexualized ridicule on a widely accessible platform exposed me to embarrassment and undermined my sense of safety and self-worth. The language used was intentionally degrading and designed to provoke ridicule, which made the experience deeply distressing and dehumanizing. This harm was compounded by the public nature of the post. Because it was shared on a large social media platform, it invited further attention, commentary, and potential harassment from others. I experienced heightened anxiety knowing that the content could be viewed, shared, and amplified beyond my control, increasing my vulnerability to ongoing abuse and reputational damage.

The impact was further intensified by the timing of the post in connection with Trans Day of Visibility a day that is meant to affirm and celebrate transgender people.Explain how the harm relates to the grounds you have selected before: The harm I experienced is directly connected to the protected grounds of gender identity or expression and sex. The Respondent’s conduct specifically targeted me as a transgender woman by deliberately deadnaming and misgendering me, which are forms of discrimination that deny and invalidate my identity. The use of sexualized and gendered language further reinforced harmful stereotypes about my sex and sought to reduce me to anatomy in a way that is degrading and exclusionary. Because this conduct was directed at my identity, the harm was not incidental or general in nature—it was identity-based and discriminatory. The Respondent’s actions reinforced stigma against transgender women and contributed to a broader environment of hostility and exclusion. This caused emotional distress, reputational harm, and increased my vulnerability to further harassment. The connection is further strengthened by the Respondent’s use of Trans Day of Visibility.

Describe what this Respondent did that harmed you.

Date: 2026-03-31

Conduct: On or about March 31, 2026, the Respondent, Julie Bindel, published a post on X (formerly Twitter) that directly targeted the Complainant. The post included an image of the Complainant alongside text that deliberately referred to the Complainant using a former name (“Jonathon”), constituting intentional deadnaming. The Respondent further included the phrase “Wax My Balls,” which is explicitly sexualized, degrading, and intended to ridicule and humiliate the Complainant.

Date: 2026-03-31

Conduct: The Respondent’s conduct was not accidental or careless. It was deliberate and targeted, as evidenced by the use of a known former name and the inclusion of inflammatory and gendered language. The content of the post reduced the Complainant to anatomy and sought to deny the Complainant’s identity as a woman, thereby engaging in discriminatory treatment based on gender identity or expression and sex.

Date: 2026-03-31

Conduct: The Respondent amplified this conduct by attaching it to the hashtag associated with Trans Day of Visibility. This act situated the post within a broader public conversation intended to affirm transgender individuals, thereby weaponizing that context to increase the visibility and impact of the discriminatory message.

Date: 2026-03-31

Conduct: By doing so, the Respondent ensured that the content would reach a wider audience and be encountered by individuals engaging with trans-affirming content, increasing the likelihood of further harassment and harm.

Date: 2026-03-31

Conduct: The post was made publicly and remains accessible to a broad audience, thereby continuing to cause harm through ongoing visibility, potential sharing, and third-party engagement.

The Respondent, as a public figure, knew or ought to have known that such conduct would expose the Complainant to ridicule, stigma, and further harassment, yet proceeded regardless

Step 4 – Time Limit to Make Complaint

Respondent Name: Julie Bindel

What is the date of the most recent conduct that you listed as discrimination in the previous step?

2026-03-31

Did the most recent conduct happen in the last year? Yes

Did all of the conduct happen in the last year for all Respondents: Yes

Step 5 - Other Proceedings

Do you have another proceeding about the same events? No

Step 6 - Remedies

Select the kinds of remedies you want that are available under s. 37 of the Human Rights Code:

Order to stop the discrimination

Declaration that the conduct is discrimination

Steps or programs to address the discrimination (examples: training, policy)

Compensation for injury to dignity, feelings, and self-respect

Compensation for lost wages or other expenses such as moving expenses, photocopying, costs of attending the hearing (keep receipts)

Step 7 - Mediation

Do you want to attend a mediation? Yes

Step 8 - Indigenous Peoples

I confirm I am First Nations, Métis or Inuit. I want an Indigenous Navigator to contact me about the process.