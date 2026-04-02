Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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John P's avatar
John P
4d

He has a very longwinded way of saying "My feelings were hurt, please give me some money".

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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
4d

Did you move to Canada? I'm struggling to see how something you did in London should be subject to Canadian mediation.

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