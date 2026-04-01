Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Em and All's avatar
Em and All
5d

This was a delight to read Julie.

That man is a faker and makes money from it. Your replies were priceless and had me laughing outloud. Will anyone ever call him anything but Waxy again? Bravo!

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Lizzie's avatar
Lizzie
5d

I. Wish a beautician could feel ok to wax his testicles in future because having a Brazilian hurts actual women , her any other salon staff for more. Another issue is that he looks like he stinks. During a Brazilian, you have to kneel on a table, holding your buttocks apart.

This is definitely a predatory fetish.

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