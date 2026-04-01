SO! Yesterday was Trans Day of Visibility (in the way that food is invisible in a restaurant), so I posted the following on X:

Twelve minutes after I pressed ‘post’, I received a ‘legal’ warning from Waxy Balls himself. How I LOLLLLED!!

This correspondence serves as formal notice that the Complainant has initiated, or is in the process of initiating, proceedings before the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal pursuant to the Human Rights Code, RSBC 1996, c. 210, arising from the Respondent’s discriminatory conduct. On or about March 31, 2026, you, Julie Bindel, published content on X (formerly Twitter) which deliberately deadnamed, misgendered, and subjected the Complainant to sexualized and degrading ridicule. This conduct was further aggravated by its association with Trans Day of Visibility, thereby amplifying the discriminatory impact and evidencing purposeful targeting of the Complainant on the basis of protected characteristics. Your actions constitute prima facie discrimination on the grounds of gender identity or expression and sex. The Complainant will seek all available remedies, including but not limited to declarations of contravention, orders for cessation of discriminatory conduct, removal of the impugned content, and monetary compensation for injury to dignity, feelings, and self-respect, including aggravated damages. You are hereby directed to: Immediately remove the impugned publication and any substantially similar content from all platforms under your control; Cease and desist from any further references to the Complainant that involve deadnaming, misgendering, or otherwise discriminatory expression; Preserve all evidence, including but not limited to posts, drafts, metadata, analytics, and communications related to the publication, as these materials are subject to disclosure obligations. Take notice that failure to comply with the above may be relied upon as evidence of ongoing and aggravated discrimination, and may result in the Complainant seeking enhanced remedies. The Complainant expressly reserves all rights, including the right to pursue additional legal avenues and remedies as may be available. Govern yourself accordingly.

Jessica Simpson, B.A. (She/Her) Research Focus: Cybercrime, Digital Harassment

Graduate Student | Master of Arts

In case you do not know about Yaniv - in 2019 Jessica ‘wax my balls’ Yaniv, now known as Jessica Serenity Simpson, filed complaints against beauty salons in Vancouver, run by women of immigrant background, for having refused to provide him with a ‘Brazilian’ bikini wax (that is, the waxing of all hair from the female genital area). Given that this man (like the vast majority of ‘transwomen’) retains his meat and two veg, the reason for their refusal is obvious. Yaniv lost – but only by the skin of his scrotum. The women lost too – in terms of both their livelihoods and their peace of mind. Lawyers representing a number of the women said they had suffered from depression, anxiety, insomnia and stress (which forced one of them to close her business) as a result of the court case and the accusations of bigotry and transphobia levelled at them by Yaniv and his representatives.

He has since become a highly prolific, vexatious litigant.

Anyway, back to him threatening me: I responded to his email on X, posting this:

THEN he sent a second email:

This correspondence constitutes formal notice that the Complainant has initiated, or is in the process of initiating, proceedings before the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal pursuant to the Human Rights Code, RSBC 1996, c. 210, arising from your continued and escalating discriminatory conduct. On or about March 31, 2026, you, Julie Bindel, published an additional post on X (formerly Twitter) in which you referred to the Complainant using degrading and gendered language (“Wax My Balls”) and attached the Complainant’s photograph. You further adopted a mocking tone in response to the Complainant’s attempt to assert her legal rights and indicated an intention to further disseminate the matter on another platform. This conduct constitutes a continuation and escalation of prior discriminatory acts. Your actions are prima facie discriminatory on the grounds of gender identity or expression and sex. The repeated use of degrading, gendered language, combined with the public dissemination of the Complainant’s image and the mockery of her pursuit of legal remedies, demonstrates a pattern of intentional and aggravated discrimination. The Complainant will rely on this pattern in seeking enhanced remedies, including aggravated damages.

I posted again:

I then, can you believe it, received a third email from Waxy:

On or about March 31, 2026, you, Julie Bindel, published a further post on X (formerly Twitter) in which you referred to the Complainant using degrading, gendered language (“Waxy Balls”), attached the Complainant’s photograph, and publicly mocked the Complainant’s attempt to assert legal rights by characterizing it as a “SECOND legal ‘threat’” and describing the matter as “hilarious.”

This conduct constitutes a clear continuation and escalation of prior discriminatory acts. The repeated use of degrading, gendered terminology, combined with the public dissemination of the Complainant’s image and the mocking dismissal of her pursuit of legal remedies, demonstrates a pattern of intentional, identity-based targeting and existential denialism. Your actions are prima facie discriminatory on the grounds of gender identity or expression and sex, and will be relied upon as evidence of aggravated and ongoing discrimination.

Here is my response:

Here is the full post:

We have a hat trick!!! Waxy has just sent a THIRD legal letter - this gets better and better. He is WRITING my Sxbstack for me:

‘You published a further post on X in which you referred to the Complainant using degrading, gendered language (“Waxy Balls”), attached the Complainant’s photograph, and publicly mocked the Complainant’s attempt to assert legal rights by characterizing it as a “SECOND legal ‘threat’” and describing the matter as “hilarious.”’

Since then, silence from Yaniv. He did, however, send a similar, almost-illiterate threat to the MP Rosie Duffield, after she re-tweeted my posts. Didums. If this dude thinks he is hard enough, I will see him in court. It would make my scuffle with Penis News look like a walk in the park. I will keep you posted!

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