Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Jenny Lindsay's avatar
Jenny Lindsay
2h

I saw a couple of very odd denials that this had even happened and wondered what on earth that was about... Thanks for the write-up, Julie! And, as ever, thank you for the resilience in dealing with this for so very long.

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1 reply by Julie Bindel
matthew bowles's avatar
matthew bowles
3h

Fantastic piece of writing! What has happened to the Left? Did it start with the no platforming of fascists in the 70's? Did it start long before that with the belief that Communism was historically determined and those that got in its way were 'agents if the bourgeoisie?

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