Here is my post on the protest, and the attack from yesterday Make up your own minds. All views valid and allowed here!

After transactivists harassed and physically assaulted gay detransitioner Michael Kerr outside the CAN-SG conference this weekend, I was approached – politely and non-judgementally – by a couple of individuals, asking whether perhaps he might have provoked the protesters in some way. Maybe he even made a bit of a mountain out of a molehill? These questions were asked in good faith, I think out of concern about anyone from “our side” being seen to agitate or exaggerate, as the trans lobby invariably do.

Nevertheless, this did puzzle, and, I have to admit, annoy me a little. Full disclosure: I know Michael and we are colleagues, insofar as I am an advisory board member of Detransition Pathway UK. I have got to know him and his story, and I understand how he has, along with other detransitioners, become a big threat to the gender lunatics. Michael is a living, breathing example of the disaster of gender ideology and so-called “healthcare”, and, through his work, has been able to expose the fact that those who regret their transition are not rare, and neither are those who revert back to living as their actual sex. Queer Isis have long argued that this figure is miniscule; they tend to estimate it at perhaps 0.1% – but they are wrong.

Here is the interesting paradox: the gender ideologues seek to “explain away” both the monumental rise in young people (particularly girls and young women) presenting with “rapid onset gender dysphoria” in recent years and the ever-growing number of kids wishing to socially transition, take puberty blockers, or identify as non-binary. They do this by stating that there have always been trans kids, and trans adults – that the only thing that’s changed is that before, such people had no clue as to where to look, and no role models to learn from. Thus, it was only when the very public-facing trans rights movement began that “trans” young people and adults realised they too could come out.

On the other hand, if they stick to that argument, they will know fine well that by their own logic, Michael – and other brave, public detransitioners such as Ritchie Heron and Sinead Watson – will open the floodgates to those realising that they can follow suit by openly admitting within their peer group that it has been a huge mistake that left them deeply unhappy.

This is why, to the activist, people like Michael are now Public Enemy #1.

When I was at last year’s CAN-SG conference, I witnessed a large crowd of very aggressive, angry, loud protesters shouting at everyone attending or speaking at the event. We were shooed in by security guards, but outside, the activists continued to shout through loudhailers, and once it became obvious that the conference was going ahead as planned, started banging on the glass doors. They formed a human chain in order to push their collective body weight onto the doors to force them open. It took around eight large security men to stop them from breaking through.

It was scary; those of us inside the building felt under siege. And later on, leaving the conference was nerve-wracking, in case some of them were waiting for us.

This year’s demonstration was equally noisy and aggressive. People walking into the event were being targeted, with insults and gross allegations coming at them. Because many of us are accused of being liars, and told that the protesters “just want to pee” or are doing no more than asking for their human rights, Michael had decided to film the protest. He used a tactic I have increasingly adopted over the past decade or so – which is to go and speak to the protesters.

The reason he approached them was not to aggravate, provoke, or wind them up into attacking him; his goal was to invoke operation “let them speak”. He wanted to ask why they see him as a threat, when he has been one of them, having identified as transgender for seven years.

I’ve seen his bruises and his limp, and he was, without question, hit by at least one of them with a pole. He was also threatened and screamed at. His ‘provocative’ act was only to approach them, refusing to adhere to their bullying tactics or be cowed by them.

As far as Michael is concerned, if they want to scream of obscenities at him, they should justify their actions.

When I was first picketed, protested and attacked by gender extremists, I was largely a lone target. In 1996, Germaine Greer had spoken out about the appointment of trans- identified man Rachael Padman being seconded to an academic role at Greer’s women-only college at Cambridge. In 1997, Sheila Jeffreys wrote an academic paper condemning the existence of diagnosis and the misogyny inherent to it.

From 2004, they came after me with a vengeance, whenever it was advertised that I was speaking publicly about anything – actually almost always about male violence towards women and girls.

In 2008, there was a huge demonstration outside a live recording of BBC Radio 4 series Hecklers, which I have written about here. But the big one was just months after Hecklers, in late 2008, outside the Victoria and Albert Museum when I was up for the Stonewall Journalist of the Year Award. That, a transactivists themselves have told me, was the event that galvanised the modern day, blue-fringed variety of this movement.

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At first, it was horrible to see the protests. In 2010, for example, at a “Queer Question Time” event held at an LGBTQ venue, I was jostled on my way in, with leaflets shoved in my face.

The Queer Question Time demo was one of the worst. Please do click the link and watch. It’s like the Rocky Horror Show starring Roz Kaveney and without the music.

During the actual event, I was screamed at relentlessly, and towards the end, a trans-identified bloke threw an object at me. At first I thought it was a heavy object, but it turned out to be a lanyard. Still, I was scared and distressed. And it wasn’t until the official beginning of the Great Gender War, from 2015, that the lunatics began protesting events where we were all under attack. Woman’s Place UK, FiLiA, and other events were starting to be held by women organising to prevent the realisation of the completely bonkers proposal from then Tory Equalities Minister, Maria Miller to introduce self-identification. The activists were getting even more violent and aggressive, with some women being physically attacked, but this was when I started to approach protesters outside venues and ask what it was they were concerned about.

At first, I did it out of some kind of morbid curiosity: how could they possibly be screaming and shouting about trans rights, calling us bigots and Nazis when we were just a load of largely left-wing feminists talking about how to end rape and domestic violence?

Five years ago I spoke to ‘Stephen’ outside the FiLiA conference in Portsmouth. She said she was a trans man, and I asked her what it was that the protesters were upset about, when delegates were largely looking at international efforts to stop men’s violence. Behind Stephen were a group draped in pink and blue flags taking the knee to commemorate all the trans people murdered in the UK.

Stephen did talk to me, though she denied thinking I was a bigot, saying “It’s the likes of that Julie Bindel who are completely dangerous”. I told Stephen that I was Julie Bindel, but she told me I was mistaken. I wrote about it here, and it was published quickly, whilst the bellends were still outside. As I left the venue, I was told by a bloke in a bad wig that I was “worse than the Nazis”.

When I try to talk to them these days, it is not out of curiosity as such, but as a way of somehow holding them accountable. I have a vague hope that a few months or years down the line, the conversation would come back to them and they might think “How outrageous was I, protesting against that woman who was going to talk about stopping child sexual abuse?”

But largely, when I approach protesters and ask what they are doing there, they drown me out with music or screaming or by barking like dogs.

I think it is good to get them on record saying, in answer to the question “What have I written that you are so offended by?” and hearing them admit that they’ve never read a word of mine because it would trigger them.

I will never let them think that they get to decide where I walk and where I go, for fear that they will attack me. This is what feminism is about: refusing to be curtailed through terror of male violence, refusing to not go out alone at night, not wear certain clothes, and avoid certain places just in case we aggravate some bloke or other.

I haven’t asked him about this, but I think Michael has a similar rationale. Maybe he’ll comment on this post? Or perhaps others will? Either way, that sick, sinking feeling I always had when walking towards a protest, entering a building they are trying to block, has now turned to irritation and anger. I know that this is largely because there are thousands of us doing it, and I never feel alone like I used to. But it’s also because they have gone way too far for us to even consider putting up with this as an occupational hazard for being feminists or heretics.

I say, good for Michael! And good for everyone who refuses to let these crazed protester-intimidators stop them from walking proudly to the door of the event, and going in with their head held high.