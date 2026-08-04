Rachel Fletcher (left) with Professor Jo Phoenix, another feminist who refused to be silenced

As Maya Forstater, CEO of sex-based rights charity Sex Matters said:

The most important aim of police misconduct proceedings is to ‘maintain public confidence in, and the reputation of, the police service’. It’s an absolute scandal that Fletcher was sacked for relatively trivial offences against politeness (all but one of which she disputes having said, though the panel found otherwise). Meanwhile the senior officers who commissioned and promoted the disgusting policy of allowing trans-identifying male officers to forcibly strip search female detainees face no scrutiny or censure whatsoever.

Fletcher was found guilty of gross misconduct and sacked on the same day that the High Court accepted the National Police Chiefs’ Council said female officers would face ‘no career detriment’ for refusing to strip search trans-identifying men. It’s hard not to wonder whether the real reason for getting rid of Fletcher was that she is brave and outspoken about this policy. What message does this send to other women considering joining the police? We need more officers like her, not fewer.