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Viviane Morrigan's avatar
Viviane Morrigan
11h

Thank you Robert for your succinct analysis of the danger of trans ideology and for proving the benefits to be gained from feminist theorists. Thanks to Julie for making space for you on her Substack. The men who are dumping their arrogant know-it-all rants here that aimed at you and feminists and women merely prove their ignorance and hostility.

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Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
12h

I did think Robert Jensen certainly missed one thing, which is that every geenration of people has some obsessional minority who have to find something about which to be osessional, Right now its trans. Some varieties of environmentalism - we've had some stuff on the Green party on this site in recent weeks.

People whom he quotes refusing to discuss some of his objections with him are examples of this. It is a refusal of honesty on their part actually. How about that Robert - a point that might help you to point out to critics of yours who refuse to discuss your points on their merits. Ian

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