One of the ‘be kind’ crew (note my side eye - that’s me in the orange shirt)

Well, what a day! I wrote up my thoughts on it all for the Telegraph newspaper (will post link on here when it’s out) but for now, here’s a particularly strange and unnerving event that happened just after I arrived, with the lovely Michael Kerr and Mr Menno, at the meeting point.

Vivienne Taylor, who I wrote about here, approached me on Saturday. It was quite a coincidence that we were in such close proximity in a crowd of well over 100,000. I was also quite taken aback that he recognised me. The only time Taylor has ever, as far as I know, seen me was fleetingly, on the courtroom press bench, as he was being sentenced, in March this year. I was also surprised that he had read my article, published only on my Substack.

It was as if he had appeared out of nowhere.

Anyway, as you may recall (do refresh your memory by clicking the link above), Taylor was sent to prison for stalking Tina Rashid, the surgeon that carried out his castration. He was not happy with my interpretation of events, but agreed to a chat. Here it is. There are a few stand-out, jaw-dropping moments for me. Let me know your thoughts. I have other videos from the day which I will drop throughout the week.