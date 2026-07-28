A man, on the Trans Pride clown show, threatening to cut the throats of me and Michael Kerr, a detransitioner, who is living proof of the harm of gender ideology and ‘medicine’

You can read my report, for the Telegraph, here (gift token).

One thing that struck me in talking to some of the participants (only gay men would engage - none of the women, however the identified, would speak with me) is the almost total lack of knowledge about the history or context of lesbian and gay rights (prior to Queer Armageddon and the end of the movement), or that trans ideologues demand that females lose our rights in order to allow them to reign supreme. They are terrified of being seen as anything other than compliant. Thanks lads, it would seem that very few men are willing to speak up for women, although those that do are brilliant and much appreciated. Here is one conversation with Posh Boy, and below, just a tiny sample of threatening posts on Blue Fringe:

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