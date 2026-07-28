Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Fletcher's avatar
Carol Fletcher
13h

Not sure how much use I would be at barely five foot tall and 70yrs old, but I stand ready to get between you and the mob any time you appear. We can't give in, our young women deserve better than the violent TRAs. I am appalled by the number of threatening statements they are allowed to get away with. The pigs one (with you in the background) and the 'off with their heads' referring to JKR and Camilla are just 2 examples.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jane Vincent's avatar
Jane Vincent
13h

Thank you to you and Michael. What a horrible experience!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julie Bindel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture