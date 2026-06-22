Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Joe Fattorini's avatar
Joe Fattorini
11h

Thank you for investigating and writing about this Julie. An absolutely astonishing state of affairs - and appalling

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1 reply by Julie Bindel
Jeremy Wickins's avatar
Jeremy Wickins
7h

Another legal system that goes out of its way to protect those men who would harm children. How utterly depressing, yet unsurprising. The provision in Swedish law that says truth isn't a defence against defamation is very odd.

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