This woman challenged Sweden’s lax paedophile laws. Now she’s the one being prosecuted
Supporters of Dumpen, an organisation that exposes sexual predators, claim they are facing harsher punishments than those they target
My longread, published today in the Telegraph, on the crazy situation in Sweden.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/gift/36ab1bee5dda9a88 (gift link)
Thank you for investigating and writing about this Julie. An absolutely astonishing state of affairs - and appalling
Another legal system that goes out of its way to protect those men who would harm children. How utterly depressing, yet unsurprising. The provision in Swedish law that says truth isn't a defence against defamation is very odd.