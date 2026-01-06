9th October, 2023, London

In February 2012, the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten reported on the departure of Jews from the country. In a few weeks Norway will be”Judenrein”. The last 819 Jews still living in Norway are now leaving the country due to the rise in antisemitism. Thus Norway was on the way to becoming the first European country in which Jews would no longer live. There is still a Jewish population remaining today, but only in the hundreds.

I decided to republish this article because, today, posturing, bourgeois leftists in the West appear to be delighted with Islamic terrorists carrying out what some, such as Judith Butler, describe as ‘acts of resistance’.

First published in December, 2012, Standpoint Magazine

Norway regularly tops surveys of wealth and well-being. The 2012 Legatum Prosperity Index (October 2012) last month rated Norway the most prosperous nation on earth.

For many people, however, the first image that now comes to mind when they think of Norway is the Breivik massacre last year. The 77 victims who died were mostly young supporters of the ruling Labour party, which the far-Right terrorist Anders Breivik accused of permitting the country’s “Islamisation”.

Norway could soon, however, be infamous for another reason: as the first country in Europe to be Judenfrei or Judenrein – the Nazi term for the ethnic cleansing of Jews.

Antisemitism in Norway has become such a serious threat that many Jews are emigrating to Israel and elsewhere to escape it. Human rights activists, police and leaders of the rapidly shrinking Jewish community fear that soon, for the first time in centuries, Jews will have no visible presence in Norway at all.

I traveled to Norway (in October 2012) with an open mind about the plight of the Jews and the rumours of the growing hostility toward them. What I found was a mixture of cowardly cultural relativism, examples of rabid Jew-hatred and a liberal left that had joined forces with radical Islamists.

Norway has a history of antisemitism leading back to before WW2 but the prevailing view is that, until recently, Jews had existed alongside gentiles without too much fuss. During the Nazi occupation and the Quisling regime, many Norwegians collaborated, and about a third of all Jews -- some 750 out of 2,100 -- were sent to death camps.

Current estimates of number of Jews in Norway range from 800 to 1,200. It is hard to be precise because of an increasing tendency of Norwegian Jews to distance themselves from the community and to live outside the remaining cultural and religious centres.

Whilst some put the blame for the new wave of antisemitism on the influx of Muslims during recent years – at least 200,000 Muslims now live in Norway, in a population of five million - the primary reason that Jews feel under attack appears to be their rejection by the Norwegian liberal elite, which has abandoned them to a vicious form of antisemitism thinly disguised as anti-Zionism.

These so-called progressives collude with hard-line anti-Israel activists. The country’s tiny population of Jews is subject to the obsessive attention of the Norwegian elite, who blame them for the plight of the Palestinians.

Such hostility filters down to the young and translates into playground antisemitism. One recent survey found that 60 per cent of school-age children in Norway had heard the word “Jew” being used as a derogative in a similar way that “gay” is in the UK. They are not only hearing this from radical Muslims.

Breivik, like many extremists whose primary target is Muslim migrants and asylum seekers, professed “support” for Israel in his “war” against Islam, but at the same time recorded some deeply antisemitic views in his “manifesto”.

Anders Breivik

My research began with the Centre for Holocaust Studies (CHS), which had recently published a report on antisemitism in Norway. Tor Bach, a respected anti-racist campaigner and former editor of Monitor Magazine, told me on the phone that recent studies showed “no rise in antisemitism”. When I mentioned that some Jewish activists had suggested that the influx of Muslims from the Middle East was at least part of the reason for the apparent rise, he said that to suggest that there is an “ongoing Islamification of a country with 200,000 Muslims out of a population of 5 million is …simply ridiculous.”

Having been refused a face-to-face interview with Bach, I turned to the CHS report and read that almost two thirds of respondents agree with the statement: “I am disappointed in the way the Jews, with their particular history, treat the Palestinians”. Thirty eight percent said that they believe that Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians is similar to Nazi treatment of the Jews during World War II. One out of four believes that Jews today exploit the memory of the Holocaust to their own advantage, while 13 per cent believe that Jews themselves are to blame for their persecution.

This, remember, is a survey of Norwegian gentiles (fewer than five per cent of whom are Muslim) speaking about Norwegian Jews. The Left-liberal elite in Norway is going down the same road as some of the hard Left in the UK and elsewhere: excusing and tolerating antisemitism against Jews because of their opposition to Israel and support of anti-Zionism.

Antisemitism in Norway, states the report, is “on a par with Great Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden.” But some particularly pernicious and dangerous beliefs are more widespread in the Norwegian populace; for example, 19 per cent of respondents agree with the assertion that, “World Jewry works behind the scenes to promote Jewish interests”, and 26 per cent believe that “Jews consider themselves to be better than other people”.

Both views are straight out of Mein Kampf and are echoed in the Norwegian media. For example, in 2008 a popular comedian, Otto Jespersen, said during a comedy routine on Norwegian national television: “I would like to take the opportunity to remember all the billions of fleas and lice that lost their lives in German gas chambers without having done anything wrong other than settling on persons of Jewish background.”

When the Norwegian media does focus on the problem, it tends to link antisemitism to Islam. In 2010, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation reported that antisemitic attitudes were prevalent at a number of Norwegian schools at schools with significant Muslim minorities. Teachers revealed that Muslim students often “praise or admire Adolf Hitler for his killing of Jews”, that “Jew-hate is legitimate within vast groups of Muslim students” and that “Muslims laugh or demand teachers to stop when trying to educate about the Holocaust”.

The earliest Muslim migrants to Norway in the 1960s were primarily from Pakistan but today they are mainly from mainly from Middle Eastern countries and Somalia. The first generation had no interest or connection with the Middle East but today some of the young men from those communities are becoming radicalised and supportive of other Muslims from that region. A number, say police, are committed to jihadism and motivated to take up arms in support of their “Muslim brothers” from the Middle East.

In June 2011, a survey by the Oslo municipality found that 33 per cent of Jewish students in Oslo are physically threatened or abused by other high school teens at least two to three times a month (compared to 10 per cent for Buddhists and 5.3 per cent of Muslims) The survey also found that 51 per cent of high school students consider “Jew” a negative expression and 60 per cent had heard other students use the term as an insult.

Sara Azmeh Rasmussen is a Norwegian writer of Syrian origin who has been commended for speaking out about antisemitism. Rasmussen has written extensively about her time in Syria with the Social Nationalist Party, which she describes as “virulently antisemitic”. I asked her what effect the party doctrine had on her views.

“I believed that Jews were the source of all evils on the planet, that their conspiracy aimed to destroy my nation,” says Rasmussen, “and that it was right to kill Jews. Eventually it was no longer necessary to explain the hatred towards Jews. Unfortunately the political Left can’t escape the blame. The liberal middle class has little contact with the new realities. They are to be found in the fine residential districts, in their offices writing articles about liberal thoughts,” she says. “How many of them have been in immigrant neighborhoods or had a direct contact with radical Islamists?”

Does the liberal elite support antisemitic sentiment when expressed by Muslims?

“I wouldn’t say that they support it, but that their fear of stigmatising Muslims makes them blind to antisemitism flourishing among Muslims. They are not able to deal with hatred between two minorities.”

Both Jews and gentiles referred to a tipping point in the winter of 2008–9 during the Israeli incursion into Gaza, when pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian demonstrators clashed in Oslo, in one of the worst manifestations of antisemitism the Norwegian capital had witnessed since 1945. Shouts of “Death to the Jews” were heard, and elderly pro-Israeli demonstrators were threatened and assaulted.

During this time a young man described by witnesses as Middle Eastern handed out antisemitic fliers on a busy street in central Oslo that instructed the public on how to harass Jews by dumping garbage by the synagogue, desecrating the Jewish cemetery, and drawing antisemitic cartoons. Young white pro-Palestinians marched alongside the perpetrators, some holding placards with the slogan “Kill Jews” daubed across them in Arabic.

I visited the only kosher café in Oslo. Tucked into the corner of an attractive store selling pottery and vintage goods with enough space for six people, Oscars Gate 54 is owned and run by Janne Jaffe Hesstvedt, a leading member of the Norway branch of the Women’s International Zionist Organisation. I find Jaffe’s views on Israel to be moderate (she is married to Moshe, an Israeli with whom she argues passionately on some issues) and bewildered at the situation she, as a third-generation Norwegian, finds herself in. “It was a pogrom”, says Hesstvedt, referring to the anti-Israel demonstrations of January 2009. “I think some of the migrant Muslims get the message that they have a free reign here.”

Hesstvedt tells me about the changes she has seen in her lifetime in Oslo that she says are significant in recent years. “After 9/11 my daughter was verbally attacked by some Muslim boys who shouted, ‘Bloody Jews, go back to where you came from.’ The school principal did not take it seriously.”

I ask if she dislikes Muslims. “No. Look at us, we are so similar, we are like cousins, but there is this terrible thing between us. I don’t hate them but I do not trust them. I am scared of them.”

Antisemitic graffiti, Oslo, 1 August 1941

I am invited to Hesstvedt’s home for Shabbat dinner and meet her husband Moshe and various friends and family. We eat gefilte fish and challah and the atmosphere is as warm and inclusive an occasion as Friday night with Jews is supposed to be.

Two of the dinner guests tell me they have heard the term ‘Jew’ being used by young Muslim men as a term of abuse. “It did not used to be like this,” she said. “We were good at assimilating and were left alone by the [other] Norwegians.”

The next day I meet Cora Alexa Doving and Vibeke Moe from CHS, who are keen to assure me that there is no real recorded rise in antisemitism and that it is clear that the radical Muslims are the main instigators. They tell me that police are monitoring approximately 100 radical Muslims all of whom have criminal records and/or connections with Jihadist groups.

Antisemitic hate crimes are not recorded as such as, to date, the category does not exist in Norwegian law. However, under pressure from the community to take note of specific reports, police have stated recently that there is increase in reports of hate crime towards Jews.

“It is a little bit tricky that the Norwegians say that Jews should take a stand against Israel,” says Moe, “and that so many compare what is happening in Israel with Nazi regime. But maybe they have a lack of knowledge about the situation in Israel and because Nazi is used casually to describe something bad.”

For Norwegian Jews to be told they are responsible for the Middle East crisis, or that they should ‘take a stand’ against Israel is analogous with telling all British Muslims that they are to blame for the Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs perpetrators.

I left Oslo with a sense of foreboding. This tiny Jewish community, despite its tenacious spirit that survived Nazi occupation, could well become extinct in a country that prides itself as a liberal and tolerant nation. No one, it seems, is protecting them. Generations after the wartime collaborationist leader Vidkun Quisling was executed, the word “quisling” remains a synonym for traitor. If the Jews were now to be forced out of Norway altogether, future generations of Norwegians will be left with an equally shameful legacy.