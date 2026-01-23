Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Ian Mordant
11h

Hi Julie, I wonder if there couldn't be a resolution of the House of Commons to require that all parties which put up candidates for election to the HOC be asked about his or her support for money to help sex workers escape their situation? As things stand, I doubt if this extraordinary imprisonment it is even mentioned 99percent of the time. Ian

Keith Steiner
4h

Julie, Right on the money, as usual. The career opportunities served up by my 1960's careers teachers and advisors were pretty thin gruel, but, thank the lord, they did not include the proffer of any category of "sex worker".

Luckily, I sidestepped the suggestion of soldier, policeman and fireman and, ultimately, retired from a career in education as a workplace representative of a trade union. Never once did I ever hear a trade union colleague refer to or attempt to dignify the phrase "sex work" as work or employment: it is neither; it is a mechanistic, inhuman, undignified activity embedded in multiple layers of abuse and exploitation.

The only humane, remedial conjunction of the word "sex" with the word "work" will be, for example, in healthcare, professional counselling services or agencies for legal redress of the exploited.

PS: If ever within sight or sound of the promotional phrase "sex trade", activate your personal alarm. This pernicious phrase encodes no equity of power, no contractual liability, no welfare, no protections, no enhancements, no education and no future.

