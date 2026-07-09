Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GabrielM's avatar
GabrielM
5hEdited

This is a very sad story about all the children--mainly girls under 14--who either disappeared or were being sexually abused by strangers in Blackpool, described as a "cesspit by the sea" by one resident.

And it is a story of monsters: like the unspeakable father of disappeared 14 year-old Charlene, who let strange men sexually abuse her in return for a few pints.

And it's surely no coincidence that, as an autogynephile, this monster got his own sexual kicks from dressing as a woman.

The Guardian, as a now transactivist newspaper, would be particularly averse--nearly 20 years later--to publish anything that mentioned transvestism or autogynephilia: as an outrageous slur on the "LGBTQ community" that is exempt from all objective examination or criticism.

The liberal "be kind" squeamishness morphed into protecting the unmentionable and defending the indefensible, has merely switched from grooming gangs to "trans"--now that racist riots have predictably occurred, inflamed by the far right--which still conveniently ignores or denies the existence of predominantly WHITE grooming gangs: now acknowledged by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC).

Where two out of five (40%) of males arrested as Southport rioters had been convicted for domestic abuse before arrest; and one out of five (20%) of thise arrested have since been convicted of domestic violence.

I had a horrible job for three years 2000-2003 as a telephone fundraiser for charities. One of these was The Children's Society.

The grooming gangs script was prepared with TCS and constituted a legal document, which must not be departed from by a single word. It attempted to explain to existing TCS supporters how alienated children, mostly girls, living in children's homes where they got little care or attention, were groomed for sexual exploitation by gangs of predatory men: who typically picked up girls waiting outside the children's home, or a street or two away.

The children's homes often didn't bother to keep tabs on children who went missing, typically regarded as being beyond control.

The predatory men who picked up the girls first pretended to be their "boyfriends", with affection and small treats, before plying the girls with drink and drugs and sharing the girls around their friends for sex...

The police didn't want to be concerned, regarding the girls as "white trash" and responsible for their own choices as prostitutes--despite their being under the age of consent: so this was child sexual abuse.

And overburdened Council social workers preferred to look the other way, as they felt helpless to do anything about it--so tended to take the same view as the police. And then there was also the problematic race element: even though the vast majority of men in grooming gangs were white.

It's one of few fundraising campaigns and training notes (for handling conversations with donors) that I still remember 25 years later, because it was so shocking and so sad, for all those emotionally neglected and physically deprived children abused by sexual predators and abandoned by those services who should have been helping them.

I cannot help thinking that the failure of successive British governments also to tackle male violence against women and girls generally, is all part of the same pattern.

ONS figures for England & Wales--reported by police and the judicial system according to sex, BEFORE stats were collected on the false basis of "gender identity"--showed that 99% of adult sex offences are committed by males, and 88% of victims are females.

But in the most serious cases of rape, only 2% of reported rapes are successfully prosecuted. And the Crime Survey of England & Wales reports that less than 50% of rapes are even reported to the police at all: because so many women believe they will not be believed, or that the police will do nothing about it. Or that--even if it gets to court--they will be blamed as causing the rape: not as victims of rape.

And isn't it interesting that trans-identified convicted males offend sexually at a much HIGHER rate than convicted males generally (but I can't remember the figure--around 30% higher). So much for the "safety" of males demanding access to female-only spaces.

And, of course, had child sexual abuse been tackled for ALL abusers--to take down the predominantly white grooming gangs--the 30% of non-white grooming gangs could never have become the signature inflammatory rabble-rousing cause of the racist, anti-immigrant far right.

This continuum of sexual abuse by males, of females, across all age groups--but particularly devastating for children--and the indifference and excuses of a range of authorities for failing to tackle it, irresistibly calls for that word "patriarchy": which seems to have fallen so much out of fashion.

But it's a relief to hear that outfits like the Awaken project in Blackpool do exist and are effective: especially helped by new technology, not just by dedicated people.

Reply
Share
Ian Mordant's avatar
Ian Mordant
6h

Hi Julie, Hope I won't be accused of trivializing your important piece on Charlene, but what caught my eye at the bottom of your piece was 'If you enjoy reading Julie Bindel's writing ....'

I wouldn't say that I enjoy reading many of your pieces, eg today's, but I do think them important and journalism at its best, as it should be. Maybe you'll reword the term 'enjoy'? Ian

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julie Bindel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture