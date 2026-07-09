English Defence League meatheads. Karen Downes, Charlene’s mother, holding the mic

Charlene Downes disappeared in November 2003. I heard about the story from a police officer that specialised in the sexual exploitation of children. I travelled to Blackpool in 2004 to research the story, wrote it up for the Guardian Weekend Magazine as a long read. It sat in the queue, as these investigations tended to do, and in the meantime, the editor moved over to a different section of the newspaper.

Unfortunately, the new editor wanted to shake things up a bit at the magazine, and told me (and a couple of other feminist journalists that specialised in writing about distressing topics including male violence towards women and girls) that she wanted to stay away from the kind of articles that “people really don’t want to read with their morning coffee”.

So, it never ran as a long read. Whilst I was waiting for it to be published elsewhere in the paper, two men were charged with Charlene’s murder (later acquitted) and so the sub judice laws prevented us from running anything until after the trial.

In the meantime, I took another story to my editor, this one about the prevalence of organised street-based rape gangs run predominantly by Pakistani Muslim men. I had known about these gangs from parents I had interviewed in the late 1990s, when I was still in academic research, and was horrified that the police did nothing with the evidence given to them about the perpetrators. In 2004, the then Chief Constable of West Yorkshire compelled Channel 4 to halt a documentary on the topic, for fear of a “race riot”.

My editor, knowing fine well that I had written about numerous child abuse gangs, from Catholic priests, to the newly emerging online sexual predators, told me that we couldn’t run a piece that pointed the finger at a particular group of men predominating these crimes because, “We would be seen as racist”. The rest of course, is history. My investigation was published in the Sunday Times Magazine instead, in 2008, and did extremely well. Indeed, it was the very first piece to be aired in a national newspaper about the phenomenon.

In terms of my Charlene Downes article, a truncated version appeared in the Guardian in 2008 (this section had a much shorter word limit compared to Weekend). In the meantime, the actual racists, not the imagined ‘far right’ that live in the heads of the posturing leftists, but the British National Party, for example, had got hold of the ‘grooming gang’ story. The leftists and the liberals, including my editor, handed it to them on a plate. It became their issue. Some of us continued pushing away at the story though, knowing that it had to be told, that demographics of perpetrators are important, and that we shouldn’t give any particular group free reign because it might upset the dinner party classes.

Over the 20+ years I have been researching the Pakistani Muslim dominated rape gangs, I found that I was blocked by the white liberals, in health, social work, and other professions that might encounter the victims. Those that were the most open and keen to speak, were people from Pakistani Muslim groups that wanted to sort this problem out.

I’ve decided to publish the long read below, which as I say was first written in 2004. Charlene is still missing. Nobody has been convicted of her murder. Her father, Robert Downes, is a terrible person, and would bring back men from the pub, in return for a few pints, to sexually abuse Charlene. The last day Charlene was seen at home, a convicted child sexual predator was staying at the Downes home.

Lawyers at the Guardian decided to leave this detail out, due to a concern that he might sue for defamation (he’s never been convicted of these crimes). I have a lot more evidence by now, and if Downes feels like it, he can come for me. I will see him in court.

Robert Downes, who pimped out his daughter. Incidentally, he is also an autogynephiliac, regularly dressing in ‘hooker type’ women’s clothing

Written in 2004, published in truncated form in May 2008

Charlene, shortly before going missing

It was a freezing November evening in 2003 when 14 year old Charlene Downes kissed her mum goodbye and walked with a friend to visit the Carousel bar on Blackpool’s North Pier. When she failed to come home by the following morning, police circulated her description. Charlene looked young for her age. Described by her mum as “a bubbly girl who likes a laugh, Westlife and fashion”, the missing poster showed a cute child’s face framed by shiny dark brown hair. She will be 16 now, but is still missing. Despite an exhaustive search, police are no nearer to finding her than when she first disappeared.

Charlene was last seen, according to one friend, in the Blackpool town centre hanging around the alleyway which runs between the shops on Talbot Road and Clifton Street. There are a number of rumours about what might have happened to Charlene, but none proven. More than 3,000 people have been interviewed but so far nothing substantive has been discovered. There has not been one positive sighting of her since she disappeared. Some individuals police brought in for questioning in the initial stages of the investigation have not been fully eliminated.

In the search for Charlene the police uncovered what was a barely hidden secret. Endemic child sexual abuse and prostitution in the seaside town famous for its 1960’s image of sticks of rock and ‘kiss me quick’ hats, and saucy postcards with captions straight from the ‘Carry On’ film genre of double entendres. The Blackpool of my childhood holidays is still there on the surface, but co-exists alongside a dark underbelly of sexual exploitation.

Seasonal employment in the town’s tourist industry and the large stock of low cost, privately rented accommodation contribute to high levels of migration into and out of Blackpool. The town has one of the highest levels of population mobility of children in the UK. Poverty levels are very high. The number of children on Blackpool’s Child Protection Register who are vulnerable to or experiencing sexual abuse is, at 16 percent, almost twice the national average, as are the number of referred to children’s social services and who are living in care homes or foster families. It is one of the only places in the country where girls do worse in schools than boys.

Underage and unprotected sex is rife in the town. Between 2001 and 2004 there was a 50% rise in cases of HIV. Up to one sixth of young people are infected with Chlamydia, and one in 12 girls are pregnant before the age of 18. A recent report put this down to the resort’s “carnivalistic and hedonistic atmosphere.”

The Awaken Project, a multi agency initiate led by police and social services, was set up as a direct response to Charlene’s disappearance. It is the first time in the UK that child sexual exploitation has been dealt with in a pro-active, dedicated way. There are now calls for the project to be extended to cover the whole of the UK, but so far, the government has been slow to respond, despite its success at reducing incidents of child sexual exploitation in Blackpool.

To date, the scheme has led to over 30 arrests of suspected child abusers and [check] convictions. Police in the Awaken Project refuse to give up on complicated cases, despite the fact that sex crimes against children are harder to prosecute than most other offences. In cases where there is insufficient evidence of direct sexual exploitation, but where the child has been taken away from home by the offender, police will use the child abduction act, a tool rarely made use of by other police forces in child abuse cases.

Police and child protection agencies readily admit that previous attempts to tackle child abuse in Blackpool before Awaken was set up were failing children. As was uncovered during the hunt for Charlene Downes, the link between child sexual exploitation and runaway children in undeniable. When children go missing it is for a reason. They are usually so abused they don’t see themselves as victims, and are unlikely to report.

Neil Middleton, an inspector with Lancashire police in charge of Missing Persons believes that runaway children, especially from care, are the most vulnerable to abuse.

“We measure minor damage to motor vehicles but not missing children,” says Middleton. “And if you look at the damage to children experiencing sexual exploitation, we need to ask, what are we prioritising?”

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Historically, sexual abuse of children in Blackpool has been hidden; disguised by the party atmosphere and happy looking kids with bucket and spades on the beach. “There has always been shocking levels of sexual abuse of children in this town,” insists Sue, coordinator of Mothers of Sexually Abused Children (MOSAC), “but before Charlene Downes went missing it was completely swept under the carpet.”

There is no doubt that Blackpool desperately needs this specialised intervention on child sexual exploitation. It is now public knowledge that is one of the worst places to live if you are a child, particularly one who is socially disadvantaged. This is reflected in the suicide rates, which, in the 15 – 19 age group, the rate is 8 times higher than the UK national average.

A recent investigation into the cost of caring for Blackpool’s vulnerable children found that 18 out of 22 cases had paedophile involvement. The inspector commented that this was ‘unprecedented in his experience’.

Most questions about Charlene’s disappearance, such as exactly what the police found during the initial stages of their investigation which led them to set up such a radical initiative such as Awaken, remain unanswered.

I visit Paul Philpot an inspector in Blackpool police and coordinator of the Awaken Project. He tells me that the approach is successful because professionals from licensing, social services, education and police are in the same building together at the same time, so can discuss a case and immediately act upon it. The team’s tactics include rooting out and arresting the abusers before they do serious harm, and protecting children from becoming enmeshed with exploiters. Officers target what they call ‘honey pots’ likely to attract both children and offenders, such as fast food outlets, amusement arcades and the Pier. Children as young as 12 have been discovered being sold from fast food outlets in the town.

“Many of the children are not even aware that they are being exploited, especially if they come from disruptive or abusive backgrounds,” says Phillpot.

In March, 2017, this Blackpool brothel was raided, and a runaway girl aged just 16, was found to be prostituted in the premises. It was allowed to remain open

Police discovered runaway girl was working at Natalie’s Sauna during a police raid last month.

In Blackpool on the second anniversary of Charlene Downes’ disappearance I glimpse the front cover of the Blackpool Gazette, the local paper which has covered Charlene’s case with almost a campaigning zeal. A photograph of parents Robert and Karen Downes dominates the front page, with a mock-up of how Charlene might look aged 16. The headline reads, “Clinging to Hope”. When I meet Karen Downes the next day I realise just how true that is.

“I can’t think the worst” Downes tells me in a run-down pub near her central Blackpool home. “I just wouldn’t be able to carry on if I did.” Karen Downes has a nervous, almost child-like manner, and constantly twists her hands together as she speaks. Her face is round and cherubic looking, and it is difficult to believe she has four children. At least she is hoping she still has four.

The story Charlene’s mother tells me is a familiar one. Charlene, apparently “fell in with the wrong crowd” whom she banned from the house. Eventually, Charlene was excluded from school for truanting. “When she was 13 she started going off the rails. I don’t know why,” she says.

The week she went missing all seemed as normal. “Charlene was in watching her Darren Day videos as usual. Only days after she went missing she was due back to the school to discuss going back.”

What does she think has happened to Charlene? “I think she might have gone off somewhere and gone out of her depth.”

Philpot explains how the abusers target their prey. “The common scenario is a young person being befriended by a significantly older male, groomed with small gifts, free food, small amounts of money,” he explains. “They give the young person lots of attention and affection and when they feel they can get away with it they sexually assault the young person once they have made them feel complicit in their own abuse.”

Children who have accepted gifts and maintained contact with the offender, often via the mobile phones given by abusers to keep tabs on the victims, are less likely to report the sexual assault to the authorities. This is something the abuser is well aware of.

Abusers get children hooked on drugs and alcohol in order to make them more compliant. Those targeted are often 13 to 14-years-olds persuaded into sex in exchange for clothes, cheap jewellery or money. “It is more subtle than how most people think of as child prostitution,” says Phillpot. “We do not use that term here. These children are being sexually abused – end of story.”

The booming sex industry in Blackpool, which encourages men to come to the town looking for brothels and strip joints, has long caused concern for child protection agencies and women’s groups. They believe that lap dance clubs and unregulated brothels have brought sex tourists to the once popular family destination, resulting in ‘respectable’ tourists staying away. In recent years, Blackpool has become a popular location for stag parties.

There are approximately 800 convicted high-risk sex offenders currently living in Blackpool. Many choose to move there after their release from prison. “Why do so many child abusers want to live in Blackpool?” asks Wendy Shepherd from children’s charity Barnardos. “Alongside the increase in child sexual exploitation there is a marked increase in the sex industry in Blackpool, and sex tourism masquerading as ‘stag’ weekends. Questions need to be asked about the links.”

Seasonal labour, cheap accommodation and large numbers of children of all ages playing in the arcades and the beach is attractive to those who are looking to abuse children. Some professionals working on child protection blame the lack of care given to children who run away to Blackpool, particularly with supported accommodation. Many say this is why Blackpool is seen as a haven for child sex abusers.

Although it is rare that prostituted children are seen out on the streets, they are often sold from the very places they go to eat and sleep. In the same way that exploiters entice runaways with a bed for the night, some offer hot food, aware that a good meal is rarely around the corner for such children.

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I meet Adam (not his real name), a 16-year-old who had run away from his home in the south east to escape his older brother’s violence. “I was sleeping in an old factory entrance when a man, who seemed OK, offered me a place to stay in one of the rooms in his Bed and Breakfast hotel.” The man told Adam he could pay him back when he got a job, and would take him to meet his cousin who ran a take away in town. “But when I had been living there for 2 weeks he told me I could get out unless I sucked him off to pay back some of the rent.”

This is a pattern familiar to Wendy Shepherd. “In places like Blackpool, with the cheap B&B accommodation, landlords are the new pimps,” she tells me. “Some abusers bring children to Blackpool, knowing there is a market.”

Walking through the infamous Golden Mile between the north and central piers, passing the Promenade, taking in the Wintergardens, on the surface it looks the same as it did 30 years earlier when I would come on family holidays. As look closely I can see the difference. The B & B on the corner of a main road where I stayed as a child is now a massage parlour. Further along, next to the shop where children buy their shoes for ballet class is a lap dance club. Just up the road is Twilight Babes, advertised as a ‘sauna’.

Back on the Promenade I visit the Lucky Star amusement arcade where John Goodfellow, a convicted child abuser, had tried to procure a group of children back to his flat by giving them money to play on the slot machines. Goodfellow was jailed for 7 years in July for attempting to procure minors for sexual activity. Children are attracted to the bright lights of Blackpool, so the town receives its fair share of runaways. And there are always plenty of sexual predators waiting for them to arrive, knowing they will be cold, hungry and homeless; very probably already the victims of abuse. An average of two young children present as homeless in Blackpool every month.

“There are a number of pull factors which make children run away, such as the lure of free cigarettes and Bacardi”, says Middleton, “It’s booze, sex and rock and roll. They are targeted by predators. Sometimes we have to move children in care across borders to protect them.”

Many foreign migrants come to Blackpool in the hope that they can earn a living in the service industry, or escape detected if they have entered the country illegally, flanked by the hundreds of outsiders who pass through Blackpool every day. Inflammatory reporting in some local press about the town being ‘flooded’ with ‘asylum seekers’ has created its own mythology. Some people will tell you that their children are not safe any more because of outsiders coming to the town.

The alleyway where Charlene was last seen

In October last year, 4 men raped a 15-year-old girl whom they abducted from a fast food take away in Blackpool city centre. She was driven to a flat where she was violently assaulted before being dumped back on the Golden Mile. They are all believed to be Iraqi Kurds, but police are concerned to play that fact down. One of the men, Awat Ahmed, has been convicted. The others are on the run. Awat had worked illegally in the take away. The case prompted some Blackpool residents to blame asylum seekers for the apparent increase in sexual offences against children in the town. When Charlene first went missing rumours were rife amongst some of the locals that she had been ‘got by the Paki’s’, because she would occasionally hang around one of the Balti restaurants in an area known as ‘Paki Alley’. Six months after her disappearance, police searched freezers at three Indian restaurants in the area. Nothing was found and no one arrested.

“The issue of black and ethnic minority men pimping and abusing children is a hot potato wherever you go”, says Sara Swann, an expert in child sexual exploitation who has delivered training for professionals in Blackpool, “traditionally, some of the men who sell children are those who have limited job opportunities, which would include some migrant and asylum-seeking men, but there are many local white men involved in such criminality.”

When Charlene went missing, her family were surprised that the police appeal remained local, with the only national coverage put out by the Missing Person’s Helpline. In sharp contrast, when 14-year-old Maxine Bindi went missing from Blackpool in October last year, police ensured the coverage was widespread across the UK, and managed to get the case featured on Crimewatch. Two days after the programme was screened, Maxine walked into a police station and asked to be taken home.

Karen Downes believes that the police focus on Maxine Bindi is a direct result of them recognising their failures with Charlene. “For my family, the Awaken Project is a bit like locking the stable door after the horse has bolted” she says.

David Lund, Head of Child Protection in Blackpool admits there were serious problems at the time Charlene went missing. “Great improvements have now been made,” he tells me, “after it was found that the standards of child protection were not as high as they could have been.”

What do the police know about the men who prey on children in Blackpool? More, it would seem, than many child protection units. Liverpool University has carried out analysis and evaluation of the Awaken Project to date, and found that victims of child sexual exploitation are more than 70 percent female, and over two thirds under 14 years old. The majority were from one-parent families, and almost all had siblings.

Whilst the majority of abusers were white, almost 30 percent were from black and ethnic minority communities. Almost half lived a structured life, with jobs and permanent homes, and most were over 30 years old. Although three-quarters had previous convictions, only one percent was for sexual offences.

“The fact that only1% had previous convictions for sexual offences illustrates the gap”, says Paul Philpot, “We are good at policing inter-familiar abuse but there is a massive void of children outside the family being abused by strangers.”

Blackpool police tell me they are doing ground-breaking work in prevention and detection of child sexual abuse. Lancashire’s Missing Person’s Unit recently won an award from the Home Office on its pioneering approach to missing children. Inspector Neil Middleton is adamant that quick detection of missing children will reduce numbers of sexually exploited children in the area. “Almost 80 percent of children missing in Lancashire are under 18,” he tells me. “Over half of all cases have been missing more than 3 times. One girl has been subject to 78 separate investigations.”

The main change in dealing with such cases is that they can now be cross checked on police computer, so that photographs of missing children can be emailed to other parts of the country to widen the search. Before the new approach, details of missing children were recorded on a paper file and no copies made. This is how most police areas still deal with missing children. It was the system which was in use when Charlene Downes disappeared.

“Three hundred and forty individuals take up over half of our time,” says Middleton, “almost all children. There are disproportionate numbers going missing from care homes.”

The child abuse network is a complex one. Often, girls in care will initiate contact with men who will give them booze, fags and fleeting affection, all of which these girls crave. Pimps will then persuade the girls to nice to ‘his friends’ Neil Middleton tells me, and he will receive payment from the men he sells them to. It is rare for these girls to make a complaint to the police, which is why it is so important for policing to be pro-actively seeking out abusers and stopping them in their tracks. Blackpool is a mass of contradictions – on the one hand known as a ‘cesspit by the sea’ as one local resident put it when I asked how he liked living there, but some claim it is also a shining example of how police and other agencies should be working together to stamp out child abuse.

Late in the evening I visit the street prostitution zone in the area around Central Drive and Rigby Road where notorious sex attacker Andrew Humphris bit off the tongue of a street prostitute in 2005. It became quieter for a while afterwards, but just under a year later I saw drivers in the area park at a notorious taxi rank and wait for the women to approach them, including one who looked no older than 16. I spoke to one of the owners of a so-called ‘massage parlour’ who told me he was ‘turning girls away’ because he was ‘full to brimming’ with those who sell sex to fund their drug habits. The majority, it is thought, began prostitution as a result of being sexually exploited in childhood.

The Awaken Project is not equipped to protect those over the age of 18, and yet many abused and homeless young people who slip through the net find themselves in prostitution as there are so few other options open to them. “The trick is”, Wendy Shepherd tells me, “to help children before anything happens to them that will cause permanent damage. Nip it in the bud.” For Charlene Downes that may be too late. In the time she has been missing – disappeared without trace – many other children in Blackpool have been rescued from the clutches of those wishing to take their childhood away. Charlene’s childhood has effectively passed by. Whether or not she will see adulthood is something the police, and her loved ones, have yet to discover.