The shame of Pride in Surrey
Read my investigation into the vileness of Stephen Ireland and his fellow abusers, published in Unherd today. https://unherd.com/2025/08/did-pride-protect-a-predator/
Stephen Ireland mugshot
Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks to Julie Bindel for her investigative reporting on this criminal. (And nurseries?? Nurseries??!)
"He accompanied police on visits to schools to give talks on LGBT awareness and was also a patron of Educate and Celebrate, an organization that promoted transgender ideology in nurseries, schools, and higher education facilities. How had someone like Ireland, with such dangerously twisted sexual proclivities, become so trusted in the community, particularly around children?"
I am reliably told that his picture is still on PiS promo material and his partner is still head of safeguarding.... If either is true it is disgraceful.