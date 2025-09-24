I wrote about the scandal at Victoria Hospital, you can read it here
Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I wrote about the scandal at Victoria Hospital, you can read it here
Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
Ffs No safeguarding.
I think this kind of thing is going on at a lot more places than we realize -- hospitals and especially nursing homes. I'm sure there's a lot of sexual assault that goes on there.
It's my worst nightmare to end up in one of these places someday, especially because stroke runs in my family. People there are completely vulnerable, completely helpless.
There are so many evil people in this world.