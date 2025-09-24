Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abe Greatorex's avatar
Abe Greatorex
1d

Ffs No safeguarding.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lisa Simeone's avatar
Lisa Simeone
1d

I think this kind of thing is going on at a lot more places than we realize -- hospitals and especially nursing homes. I'm sure there's a lot of sexual assault that goes on there.

It's my worst nightmare to end up in one of these places someday, especially because stroke runs in my family. People there are completely vulnerable, completely helpless.

There are so many evil people in this world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Julie Bindel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture