To find out the truth behind all those “Pretty Woman” myths about the global sex trade read this well documented book by Julie Bindel.” (Gloria Steinem, feminist, journalist and social and political activist)

This book is comprehensive, authoritative, personally revealing, and a clear headed rage against a tide of modern double think. It will help feminism untangle itself from all the knots of faux progressiveness about prostitution, which is repackaging sexual abuse as empowerment. Bindel is a fearless, uncompromising voice who deserves to be universally heard. (Janice Turner, Times Newspaper columnist)