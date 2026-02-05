Fiona would be 50 years old today. As her sister Rebecca says, she never even got to celebrate her 18th birthday.

“All your big birthdays have gone now without you being here for them. Your nieces have grown up without you ever meeting them, and the world has never quite been the same.”

It was the tragic story of Fiona Ivison that led me to research and campaign about organised child rape and sexual exploitation, back in the 1990s, as a result of meeting her mum Irene.

Fiona, and school friend, in happy times

Allan Duffy, the man who murdered Fiona Ivison in a Doncaster car park, was a sex buyer/john/trick/punter. At the time he beat Fiona to death, on a freezing cold December night, she had been on the streets for three weeks, pimped out by a man who had been exploiting her, under the noses of police and social services, since she was 14.

When I met Fiona’s mother, Irene, three years later, she showed me a photograph of a smiling teenager, braces straightening her teeth, lots of thick, dark brown curls, and clear blue-green eyes.

In quiet, middle-class tones, she said: “This is Fiona at the time she met the man who was to become her pimp. It was hard to see, then, what attraction she held for him. Still wearing her brace, she was a child. Now I know that he saw her as an earner. And he saw her vulnerability.”

Irene Ivison

“You probably think there’s something wrong with children groomed into prostitution,” she said, “but Fiona was brought up in a loving, middle-class family. At 14, she met a drugs dealer and pimp. He was 26. And Fiona was 17 when she was murdered. Four men had to come forward who had been with her that night.”

It’s obvious that, although it happened in 1993, this story was a nightmare to recount. Yet there is no excess of emotion, simply a matter-of-fact attitude of resignation. “If I had known what was happening, I would have stood beside her, begging them, begging not to buy her. She was my daughter.”

Irene Ivison, who died in 2000, was one of a group of remarkable mothers who had been begging the authorities for help with the growing problem of child sexual exploitation (grooming gangs) in the North. Their entreaties fell on deaf ears. And so Ivison set up the Coalition for the Removal of Pimping (CROP). Her 17-year-old daughter, Fiona, had been pimped into prostitution by an older “boyfriend” and then murdered by a punter. Irene had spent three years battling with police and social services to try to stop the abusive relationship in which her daughter had become involved at the age of 14 – but was continually refused support on the grounds that her family was seen as a ‘good’ one and her daughter’s relationship with her pimp was viewed as consensual. Even though her abuser was part of a known network of pimps and drug-dealers, police decided they were unable to act. Social workers were told to discourage Fiona from her “destructive lifestyle”.

The man who murdered Fiona received a life sentence; the men that pimped her still remain free.

Share

Irene died before the introduction of the Human Rights Act in the UK, which would have given her an opportunity to take action against the authorities for neglect and dereliction of duty. But her surviving daughter, Rebecca, did take the case to the European Court of Human Rights, where she was dismissed. The reasons given by the judges make grim reading:

On 18 November 1991, a case conference was convened by Fiona’s social worker using child protection law. It was attended by four social workers, two police officers from the sexual offences and child abuse unit and the applicant. It was decided that, first, the police officer would liase with the South Yorkshire Police Drug Squad about Fiona’s exposure to drugs and talk to T [the pimp] to reinforce concern about his relationship with Fiona and, secondly, the social worker would continue working with Fiona in the hope that the latter would begin to recognise the risks to which she was exposed because of her relationship with T.

Irene wrote a book about her daughter’s life and death, and her struggle for justice (1997)

In March 1992 [Irene Ivison] wrote to the police and received a reply to the effect that “her comments had been passed on to the officers in the case”. Irene Ivison was not aware of any action being taken. In April 1992 Fiona, now aged 16, left home to live with T.”

This was a year before she was found beaten to death in a car park.

“It appears that the police felt unable to take any steps to prosecute the men for any alleged sexual offences as Fiona was not prepared to co-operate. Though she was underage and therefore vulnerable, this did not give the authorities carte blanche with regard to coercive or more draconian care measures. Considerations of her own individual autonomy cannot be excluded.”

NOT PREPARED TO CO-OPERATE.

And consider this wording:

“In late November 1993 however Fiona began working as a prostitute”

A child, under the Children Act. ‘Working’ as a ‘prostitute’. Not pimped. Just a job.

I wonder what Fiona would be doing today, had she been protected by police and social workers? If her pimp and his gang members had been arrested, charged, and banged up? If Allan Duffy, the punter that paid to rape Fiona before murdering her had been deterred from paying for sex, before he felt entitled to do so?

If Fiona had lived, so, I am certain, would her mum. Irene died of massive blood loss during a routine operation. Her health had been seriously impacted by her daughter’s murder, and she was left, in unimaginable grief, with the task of fighting the authorities that failed her.

My heart breaks for them, and for the girls, and their mothers, going through this hell today. Will it ever end? Can we stop it? We must.