The loony Uni
From a place of critical thinking, to an autocratic conveyor belt. Universities now hinder learning, and have more in common with cults than cultivation
Plonkers protesting
Amid all the brain rot that is currently inherent to university culture, I thought the worst that could happen would be yet another course on Judith Butler, a Queer Studies professor so concerned about the safety of women she said in a recent interview that if trans women (men) are placed in male prisons, “they will be raped and they will be hurt”.