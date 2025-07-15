Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Scratcher's avatar
Richard Scratcher
1d

What went wrong? Left-wing narratives - 1) let’s tolerate and trust the Muslim faith 2) we all have bias and there is institutional racism 3) condemn/cancel those that don’t follow the narrative 4) progressively weaken the justice system 5) pretend we know about ‘communities’ 6) ignore the underclass

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carol Ann Power's avatar
Carol Ann Power
2d

Unherd sounds like something we need here in my beloved country.

We have a very patriarchal society in my beautiful South Africa.

Violence and derision and disrespect for women is huggge here, very sadly but truly.

Kindest regards

Respect for your wonderful and precious mission

Carol Power

Johannesburg

Can’t subscribe but I support such ventures nonetheless

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Julie Bindel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture