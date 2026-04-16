“Earlier today, Bridget Phillipson, Labour’s so-called Equalities Minister, issued in Parliament a predictably terrible statement about the forthcoming statutory guidance. Her statement was all predicated on the lie, beloved of the far right, that trans women pose a threat to cis women. It’s completely without evidential foundation. The real threat, as every woman knows, comes from cis men. Labour is continuing to treat the far right as its real paymasters and is ignoring the promise it made in its manifesto to, “remove indignities for trans people who deserve recognition and acceptance”. What her statement does recognise is that the EHRC’s initial draft statutory guidance was wrong.

Bridget Phillipson has talked of it being,“redrafted in the light of the recent court ruling.” We believe that’s a reference to our High Court case, which established that trans exclusion from women’s spaces was not mandated, as Labour and Kishwer Falkner had previously claimed. Phillipson goes on to say that her statement will be laid before Parliament in May, after the local elections, and we will absolutely continue to challenge it in the Court of Appeal and in the High Court, if as we expect it is unlawful. Remember, the Supreme Court told people the statement, the decision would not be bad for trans people. Orbán was voted out. Trump, historically unpopular, and we all know what the polls tell us about what Labour voters think of it cosplaying fascism.

Younger people can’t understand why Labour is trying to force people into these restrictive gender binaries, and frankly, neither can some of us older voters. We are winning this fight.”

Watch his mad ramblings here