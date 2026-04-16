Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
IWontWheesht's avatar
IWontWheesht
4h

We are NOT shoehorning people into gender binaries. We think gender binaries are regressive and that they need to be broken. Sex, however, is a binary but it should never force you to dress or act in a particular way

Reply
Share
Jo (Trottydog) Smith's avatar
Jo (Trottydog) Smith
5h

‘We are winning this fight’. In your dreams fox boy.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julie Bindel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture