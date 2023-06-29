Patricia Wright, Charlotte Reed and Benny Diambu-Wright

The murder of Patricia Wright, her wife Charlotte Reed and their teenage son Benny Diambu-Wright, by a killer who then attempted to burn their home down with the bodies inside, was brutal beyond belief.

Sentencing triple murderer Dana Rivers to life without parole earlier this month, Judge Scott Patton called it, 'the most depraved crime I ever handled in the criminal justice system in 33 years'.

Yet you could be forgiven for knowing nothing about it, because the court case has gone almost unreported. The reason is truly disturbing: Rivers is a transwoman, formerly a male teacher called David Warfield. Charlotte Reed and Patricia Wright were a lesbian couple.

As a trans activist, Rivers pursued a campaign of intimidation to protest against the right of women to have safe spaces of their own where men were excluded.

Dana Rivers