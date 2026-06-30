Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

Julie Bindel's writing and podcasts

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Anita Gabrielle's avatar
Anita Gabrielle
11h

For many years before retirement I was a BACP (British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy) Senior Accredited counsellor and an accredited supervisor for individuals and groups. I am utterly appalled by the handcuffs being applied by the BACP (and other organisations) to current therapists to affirm rather than explore. Back in the day, one of my responsibilities was to ensure child protection, now safeguarding. I would be flagging therapist handcuffing for all its worth were I working today.

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Novalette Stark's avatar
Novalette Stark
10h

Thank you for this piece, and Anita for your comment about BACP. It is terrifying that there is no realistic, honest, licensed help for these children due to the threat of accusations of "conversion therapy". The term seems to have been added to the list of trans culture keywords and has been thrown at me by my own otherwise smart, insightful and brilliant child. Even her doctor - who up until that point I respected - would not acknowledge the blindingly obvious harm of breast binding (citing lack of research, while not seeming to realise that there exists evidence of the harms...) and immediately switched her pronoun to the gender neutral. I suppose NHS GPs are also afraid of conversion therapy accusations.

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