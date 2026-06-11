The Brothel of Europe
Belgium, famous for its chocolate, beer and EU officials, has recently acquired a less salubrious notoriety: in 2022, it became the first country in Europe to fully decriminalize its entire sex trade
“Belgium has contrived to empower every one of its pimps and open up unparalleled choice for the male sexual consumer — while doing almost nothing to improve the lives of the women whose ‘work’ makes any of this possible.”
Read my investigation, published in Unherd today, here.
I love your work but can’t afford another paywall sadly.
I think I asked once before which country or countries had the best policies towards prostitution, but I don't recall obtaining an answer. I'd still like to know. Ian